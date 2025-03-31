3 WWE Superstars who need to bring their ex-partners to the company

Many current WWE Superstars have varying backgrounds from when their careers began. While some started their careers as solo stars and retained this role, many found themselves a tag team partner along the way.

Several former superstars and new faces have joined WWE since Triple H took over as head of creative in 2022. These returns have caused some to be reunited with their partners like DIY, while some have led to the formation of new groups like Damage CTRL. However, some might benefit from rekindling their relationship with their former partners.

In this list, we will look at three WWE Superstars who need to bring their ex-partners to the company.

#3. The Miz was a former World Tag Team Champion with John Morrison

Although The Miz is a solo star now, he was recently affiliated with The Final Testament and even briefly reunited with R-Truth. However, another former partnership he should revisit is the one he had with John Morrison.

John Morrison, now known as Johnny TV under AEW, wrestled in the Stamford-based promotion from 2002 until he decided not to renew his contract in 2011. He spent three years with The A-Lister, where they formed an entertaining and successful heel duo, which was rekindled when he returned in 2019 until 2021. WWE needs more experienced veterans and tag teams in their division, and no heel duo can do that better than the former SmackDown Tag Team Champions.

#2. Otis is currently with Alpha Academy

Otis has been in a tag team most of the time since joining WWE in 2016. At the moment, he is with Akira Tozawa and Maxxine Dupri as a member of the Alpha Academy. However, one of his more dominant roles came when he was part of Heavy Machinery.

From 2016 to 2020, Otis was with Tucker as Heavy Machinery, dominating several tag teams in NXT and, eventually, the main roster. The erstwhile Tucker Knight wrestled in the independent circuit after he was released in 2022 before retiring in 2024. Still, he could have one more run with the WWE RAW star for a chance to win a deserving tag team title.

#1. Carlito can break away from The Judgment Day on WWE RAW to reunite with his former tag team partner

Carlito has been part of a stable since returning to the Stamford-based promotion for a full-time run in 2023. He first joined Rey Mysterio's Latino World Order before betraying the group to join The Judgment Day. Although many may think the former superstar he should reunite with is Primo, the other star he can rekindle his relationship with is Chris Masters.

The duo had a brief run as a team, but a feud broke out when they lost the World Tag Team Championship match at WrestleMania 22 against Big Show and Kane. Interestingly, the former star teased a possible return in December by posting his old entrance. With The Judgment Day experiencing a lot of problems recently, Carlito can think of branching out by ensuring he will have somebody to watch his back.

