3 WWE Superstars who overcame career-threatening injuries and 3 who were forced to retire

The worst thing anyone could say to a die-hard pro wrestling fan is "It is all fake". It is often so easy to forget the difference between fake and scripted but when it comes to a performer, a WWE Superstar, they put their bodies on the line every time they step foot inside a ring.

While they are trained professionals who have been doing it their entire lives, it only takes a small error that could lead to someone suffering a devastating injury. It is really hard to find any WWE Superstar who has never been injured throughout his/her career. But the last thing any pro wrestler would want to hear is the doctor telling that they can no longer wrestle due to their injuries.

There have been many instances of WWE Superstars facing fatal injuries inside the ring. Many have been forced to retire due to the risk involved, but there have been few who have overcome these career-threatening injuries and inspired everyone. Let's take a look at three WWE Superstars from each of these two categories in this article.

#3 WWE Superstar who overcame career-threatening injury: Daniel Bryan

Who better to start this list than arguably the biggest babyfaces in modern-day WWE, Daniel Bryan. The leader of the YES Movement was at the pinnacle of his career when he won the WWE World Heavyweight Championship in the main event of WrestleMania XXX. Unfortunately, things came crashing down for him as he was forced to relinquish his title due to not being medically cleared to compete.

He came back again and won the Intercontinental Championship next year at WrestleMania 31. Unfortunately, this title reign again ended the same way as he was forced to relinquish his championship soon. With all the concussion issues, neck injuries, and lesion in his brain, Daniel Bryan finally announced his retirement from in-ring competition in a highly emotional segment on an episode of RAW in 2016. Bryan was then involved in several non-wrestling roles with WWE. His stint as the General Manager of SmackDown Live was memorable.

More than two years after announcing his retirement, he was cleared to compete by WWE's head of medical right before WrestleMania 34. At the pay-per-view, he made his in-ring return, teaming up with Shane McMahon to defeat the duo of Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. Daniel Bryan has since become a massive part of the roster of SmackDown. He won the WWE Championship in November 2018 and turned heel. He held the title for 145 days before losing it to Kofi Kingston at WrestleMania 35.