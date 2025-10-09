3 WWE Superstars who have re-signed with the company in 2025

The landscape of WWE changes constantly. With the rise of AEW, wrestlers now have an alternative if they don't succeed or even make it to the global juggernaut. That said, whenever a rumor surfaces about a superstar's contract expiring, fans immediately start speculating a potential move to the Tony Khan-led promotion.However, despite rumors, some end up staying with World Wrestling Entertainment. Here are three stars who have re-signed with WWE in 2025:#3. Kevin OwensKevin Owens' three-year deal with the Stamford-based promotion, which he signed in late 2021, was reportedly set to expire by the end of last year or early 2025. In February, Fightful Select reported that Owens had signed a new five-year deal with WWE.Kevin @FightOwensFightLINKIf you guys help support my daughter’s Girl Scout troop by buying some cookies, I promise to keep wrestling for at least 4 years, 11 months and 22 days more. @BonJoviThe Prizefighter seemingly confirmed this with a playful post on X. The 41-year-old has been with the global juggernaut since August 2014 and has found notable success in the company. Owens has been out with a neck injury since April, and unfortunately, there is no clear timeline for his return.#2. Xavier WoodsXavier Woods' contract with the Stamford-based promotion was reportedly set to expire in September, but the star reached an agreement with the company before his deal expired. While the former King of the Ring winner seemingly put pen to paper last month, it was only confirmed recently.Austin Creed @AustinCreedWinsLINKHow do yall know this stuff? I didnt say anything! But yes. You're gonna see my sexy face for a while longer even though you dont deserve it. 22 years in the game and about to make the next bit even better than the rest. @WWE #BodyGuy #FaceGuy #ThankGodForTheNewDayWoods has been with World Wrestling Entertainment since 2010, becoming a household name as part of The New Day. That said, with the 39-year-old signing another contract, fans will get to watch him compete inside a WWE ring for several more years.#1. Santos Escobar will be staying with WWEMany believed Santos Escobar to be gone from the global juggernaut. The Mexican star had been posting cryptic posts on X, sparking speculations about him leaving the company. Earlier this week, it was reported that Escobar's contract was expiring on Monday, and he would become a free agent after midnight.The former Cruiserweight Champion was then moved to the alumni section on the company's website, confirming his departure. However, on Wednesday, PWInsider reported that Escobar has signed a new deal with the Stamford-based promotion. The report noted that the company's management made a lucrative offer to the star after addressing his concerns with the creative.Escobar's last appearance was on the May 2 episode of SmackDown, where he lost to Rey Fenix in a singles match. It will be interesting to see how the Mexican star makes his return to weekly television, now that he is back with the company.