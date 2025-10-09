3 WWE Superstars who have re-signed with the company in 2025

By Parth Pujara
Modified Oct 09, 2025 13:27 GMT
SmackDown - Source: Getty
Santos Escobar has re-signed with WWE. [Image Source: Getty]

The landscape of WWE changes constantly. With the rise of AEW, wrestlers now have an alternative if they don't succeed or even make it to the global juggernaut. That said, whenever a rumor surfaces about a superstar's contract expiring, fans immediately start speculating a potential move to the Tony Khan-led promotion.

Ad

However, despite rumors, some end up staying with World Wrestling Entertainment. Here are three stars who have re-signed with WWE in 2025:

#3. Kevin Owens

Kevin Owens' three-year deal with the Stamford-based promotion, which he signed in late 2021, was reportedly set to expire by the end of last year or early 2025. In February, Fightful Select reported that Owens had signed a new five-year deal with WWE.

Is Triple H getting overconfident? Here are the signs!

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The Prizefighter seemingly confirmed this with a playful post on X. The 41-year-old has been with the global juggernaut since August 2014 and has found notable success in the company. Owens has been out with a neck injury since April, and unfortunately, there is no clear timeline for his return.

#2. Xavier Woods

Xavier Woods' contract with the Stamford-based promotion was reportedly set to expire in September, but the star reached an agreement with the company before his deal expired. While the former King of the Ring winner seemingly put pen to paper last month, it was only confirmed recently.

Ad
Ad

Woods has been with World Wrestling Entertainment since 2010, becoming a household name as part of The New Day. That said, with the 39-year-old signing another contract, fans will get to watch him compete inside a WWE ring for several more years.

#1. Santos Escobar will be staying with WWE

Many believed Santos Escobar to be gone from the global juggernaut. The Mexican star had been posting cryptic posts on X, sparking speculations about him leaving the company. Earlier this week, it was reported that Escobar's contract was expiring on Monday, and he would become a free agent after midnight.

Ad
Ad

The former Cruiserweight Champion was then moved to the alumni section on the company's website, confirming his departure. However, on Wednesday, PWInsider reported that Escobar has signed a new deal with the Stamford-based promotion. The report noted that the company's management made a lucrative offer to the star after addressing his concerns with the creative.

Escobar's last appearance was on the May 2 episode of SmackDown, where he lost to Rey Fenix in a singles match. It will be interesting to see how the Mexican star makes his return to weekly television, now that he is back with the company.

About the author
Parth Pujara

Parth Pujara

.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Parth Pujara
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications