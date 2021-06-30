3 WWE Superstars who recently got married and 2 who are planning to marry soon

The WWE Universe is always excited to know about all the behind-the-scenes details about their favorite superstars. While they all portray a character on television, they have a lot of other stuff going on in their personal lives including real-life relationships.

There are many married stars on WWE's current roster, with some of them very recently joining the list. There are also some others who are currently engaged and will soon be joining the married WWE Superstars club.

Let's take a look at three WWE Superstars who recently got married and two others who are planning to marry soon. Many congratulations to these lovely couples for this new phase of their lives.

#3 and #2 Married recently - WWE Superstars Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch

The most recent addition to the list of married WWE Superstars are Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch. Two of the biggest stars on the current roster, Rollins and Lynch started dating in early 2019. The two also won the 2019 men's and women's Royal Rumble matches respectively.

After a lot of speculation, Rollins finally made their relationship public with a social media post of the two kissing backstage in WWE. In August 2019, the two announced their engagement.

Last year, on the RAW after Money in the Bank 2020, Lynch announced her pregnancy. She has since been away from WWE television and gave birth to her and Rollins' first child in December 2020, a daughter named Roux. Yesterday, Seth Rollins revealed on his Instagram story that he is getting married to Becky Lynch. WWE confirmed the same with the following statement:

As revealed by Seth Rollins on his Instagram account, the day has finally come for the happy couple to tie the knot as they get married today.

A screenshot of Seth Rollins' Instagram story

Rollins and Lynch are one of the biggest "power couples" in pro-wrestling currently. With WWE set to return to live touring soon, the return of the former RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch is sure to happen sooner rather than later.

