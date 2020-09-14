Roman Reigns is currently at the top on SmackDown after winning the Universal title from The Fiend at WWE Payback. Reigns' heel turn has been a breath of fresh air for the WWE Universe so far, and fans are excited to see how it plays out in the upcoming months.

Roman Reigns has been a part of the WWE roster for around eight years. He came in as a part of The Shield, and was elevated to main event status following the stable's implosion in mid-2014. Reigns has been pushed to the moon over the past few years, and he has registered victories against some of the biggest names in WWE today.

In this list, we will take a look at 3 WWE Superstars Roman Reigns is undefeated against, and 2 he has never beaten.

(Note: The following list only considers singles competition, and not Tag Team, Triple Threat, or any other kinds of bouts)

A special thanks to ProfightDB for the data used in this article.

#5 Roman Reigns is undefeated against Randy Orton (20-0)

Randy Orton

Randy Orton and Roman Reigns have faced each other dozens of times in the squared circle. Their most notable encounter came at SummerSlam 2014, which saw Roman Reigns pick up a huge victory over The Viper. The buildup to this match began when Seth Rollins turned on The Shield and attacked both Reigns and Dean Ambrose. Orton joined in as well, and this led to Roman Reigns targeting him.

On the road to SummerSlam, Roman Reigns and Randy Orton faced each other multiple times, and Reigns came out the victor on every single occasion. These two megastars had three matches which ended in draw, but Orton couldn't manage to put The Big Dog down.

Currently, both Orton and Reigns are heels, and thus we won't be seeing these two Superstars face each other anytime soon. Orton is regarded as one of the biggest Superstars to ever grace the squared circle. He has beaten them all, and has held various titles over the course of the past two decades. He has accomplished a lot in his career, but beating Reigns in singles competition isn't on that list.