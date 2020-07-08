3 WWE Superstars Seth Rollins requested to work with and 2 he didn't

Seth Rollins had contrasting experiences with these WWE Superstars and storylines.

Some of these Seth Rollins matches have not happened yet.

The Miz (left); Bray Wyatt and Seth Rollins (right)

Seth Rollins is one of the few WWE Superstars who is almost always involved in a storyline on television.

The former Shield member debuted on WWE’s main roster at Survivor Series 2012 alongside Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose, and the three-man group quickly proved that they were the future of WWE.

Following The Shield’s 2014 separation and Seth Rollins’ heel turn, “The Architect” won the Money in the Bank briefcase and went on to pin Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 31 to become WWE Champion for the first time in his career.

Since then, Seth Rollins has racked up several accomplishments, including his 2019 Royal Rumble victory and Universal Championship triumphs over Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 35 and SummerSlam 2019.

In this article, let’s take a more in-depth look at some of Seth Rollins’ opponents by counting down three people who he requested to work with, as well as two who he did not request to work with.

#5 Seth Rollins requested to face CM Punk

As soon as CM Punk was confirmed as a WWE analyst on FS1 show WWE Backstage, Seth Rollins began publicly pitching the idea of a one-on-one match between the former colleagues.

Seth Rollins was involved in 13 televised matches with Punk between November 2013 and January 2014, with their most notable encounter coming at TLC 2013 when “The Best in the World” defeated all three Shield members in a 3-on-1 handicap match.

Speaking to the Houston Chronicle in January 2020, Seth Rollins reiterated his desire to have a match against Punk if the former WWE Champion ever decides to return.

“If he wants to get back into the ring and show that he’s more than just a critic, and that he can actually back up what he is saying, then I would love to be the guy to get in there and have the match, and I think WrestleMania would be the proper stage for it, but I don’t think it has to happen at WrestleMania.”

Punk has repeatedly stated in media interviews that he agreed a deal with FOX, as opposed to WWE, to work on WWE Backstage, and he has not held talks with anybody about an in-ring comeback.

