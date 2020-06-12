3 WWE Superstars Triple H personally fired and 3 he hired

Triple H often has to make tough phone calls to WWE Superstars.

In some cases, Triple H was asked to pass on the information from others within WWE.

Triple H is one of WWE's key decision-makers

Triple H is a 14-time World Champion and one of the most well-known WWE Superstars of the last 25 years.

However, in his current role as WWE’s Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development, he is much more important to the company behind the scenes than he is in front of a camera.

As well as running the NXT brand, the WWE Hall of Famer also deals with talent on the RAW and SmackDown rosters, even though he no longer appears regularly on either show as an on-screen character.

In WWE’s storylines, Triple H and Vince McMahon have abused their power as authority figures by firing plenty of Superstars over the years, but did you know that “The King of Kings” also has the difficult responsibility of firing some people in real life?

Here are three WWE Superstars who have confirmed in media interviews that they were informed of their releases by Triple H, as well as three who were hired by the NXT founder.

#6 Triple H told Austin Aries he was being fired

One of the strangest WWE firings in recent years came in 2017 when Vince McMahon told Triple H to release Austin Aries.

At the time, the former 205 Live roster member had just started his rehabilitation at the Performance Center after planning to take a month away from the ring to deal with some injury problems.

Speaking to Chris Van Vliet, Aries revealed that Triple H called him and passed on the bad news.

“That was Thursday [start of the rehab] and then Friday I get a call from Hunter [Triple H] just to tell me I’m being released. He said he was really shocked. He was as shocked as I was. It was per Vince.”

Aries, who was told that he had been fired because the creative team did not have any ideas for him, said he would have happily returned to 205 Live as a heel if the company wanted him to.

“They just didn’t have anything for me and that was it. I asked him [Triple H] some questions if it was because of some contract things that we were negotiating. I literally was surprised because there were no issues. I hadn’t had any issues with anybody.”

