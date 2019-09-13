3 WWE Superstars Vince McMahon granted release in 2019 and 2 that actually quit the company

Ishaan Sharma

Jon Moxley and Shawn Spears (with Tully Blanchard)

This year, many WWE Superstars asked for their release from the company. Some of them were unhappy because of their position in the promotion while others wanted to have more creative freedom. However, not many were able to leave WWE because either their release request was rejected or Vince McMahon convinced them to stay.

The formation of All Elite Wrestling played a huge role in this as WWE couldn't just let their talent leave the company because their decision would have affected them in the future. That said, we'll take a look at three WWE Superstars who were granted their release this year and two that actually quit the company.

Also read: 5 WWE Superstars who wanted to quit in 2019 (and the reasons why they didn't)

As always, let us know your thoughts about this list in the comments below.

#5 WWE granted their release: Shawn Spears (FKA Tye Dillinger)

Shawn Spears

Shawn Spears worked for WWE since 2013 (during his second run) and achieved a lot of success in NXT. The Perfect 10 was a fan favorite but WWE failed to ascend him to the top.

When did he ask for his release?

In February 2019, Spears announced via Instagram that he had asked for his release from WWE. Two days later, WWE granted his request and soon, he became a free agent.

The aftermath

The former WWE Superstar now works for AEW where he recently faced Cody at All Out but lost the match. His debut, which happened during Double or Nothing, also surprised many fans. Spears is currently one of the biggest heels of the promotion and we can expect his career to thrive there. After all, this is what we expect from AEW, considering Tully Blanchard is in Spears’ corner.

Also read: 3 WWE Superstars Vince McMahon almost fired and 3 wrestlers he almost hired

