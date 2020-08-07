3 WWE Superstars who wanted a Championship reign before retiring and 2 who wanted a title shot

WWE has been home to some of the greatest Superstars of all time. The likes of Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Undertaker, Hulk Hogan, Andre the Giant, The Ultimate Warrior, and several others came to WWE and have entertained the fans.

The Unique selling point of WWE is that the Creative team adds a larger than life perspective to its characters, which immortalizes their work. Since the age factor plays a crucial role in a WWE Superstar's career span, every individual who steps inside the squared circle has to retire after a certain point. While a few legendary Superstars have defied that limit, the bottom line remains that every athlete has to call it a day on his career.

Some WWE Superstars received a grand farewell from the company, but not everyone got the send-off that he/she wanted. In this article, we will look at the three WWE Superstars who wished to have a Championship reign before retiring and two who wanted a title shot.

#5 Kurt Angle wanted a title reign in WWE

Celebrating 7 years of sobriety today. To all of you who supported me and stood by me, through good and bad, I want to thank you for not giving up on me. Salute! (With a glass of milk in my You Suck cup). #sobriety #addictionsucks #yourenotalone #recovery pic.twitter.com/YCXULAG7aG — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) August 5, 2020

WWE Hall of Famer, Kurt Angle, announced his retirement from wrestling after losing to Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35. The 1996 Olympics gold medal winner had returned to WWE in 2017 as the new General Manager of Monday Night RAW.

He made sporadic appearances in the ring before hanging up his boots. While the former World Heavyweight Champion fought in some marquee matches at WrestleMania 34, TLC and Survivor Series, Kurt Angle was not happy with his last run in WWE.

During his appearance on Instinct Culture by Denise Salcedo, Kurt Angle expressed his desire to have a title reign in WWE and said:

I wanted to have another title run and retire. And Vince McMahon wanted me inducted into the Hall of Fame and I told him, ‘Well, I am not done wrestling’ and he said, ‘That’s okay’ And I said, ‘Well, you know eventually I would like to wrestle,’ and he said ‘We’ll get there.'

Unfortunately, the WWE Creative team did not book Kurt Angle in a storyline involving a championship. He only had personal feuds on WWE TV.

24 years ago, I represented my country in the 1996 Olympics. I proudly won a gold medal. It would forever change my life. I was so proud to be American. With the necessary changes this country needs today, and there are many... I’m still proud to be an American. #wecanchange #USA pic.twitter.com/BUjDutAYGe — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) July 26, 2020

Angle was recently seen on WWE NXT, where he served as the special guest referee for the match between Matt Riddle and Timothy Thatcher. A few weeks ago, the Hall of Famer even appeared on SmackDown to announce Riddle's arrival to the Blue brand.