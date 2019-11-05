3 WWE Superstars who could turn heel soon

The Miz

As we head into Survivor Series, there is a lot of speculation about which brand will reign supreme. The road to the PPV is sure bound to be interesting since you can expect a lot of invasions and good segments. The five on five matches are likely to gather more interest with the involvement of NXT this time around.

Usually, in the build-up to the PPV, the chances of someone turning heel and betraying their team are high. The company can use it to give some momentum to wrestlers who may need it. Typically, it's a disgruntled Superstar on the roster who turns their back on their brand.

As always, we might see some of those this year as well. However, it wouldn't make sense if WWE threw a surprise at us just for the sake of it and without any logical reason. In this article, we take a look at three wrestlers who could turn heel soon.

#3. The Miz

Smackdown just won the draft. Not gonna lie I’m going to have a tough time recycling seeing that pick up is on Friday’s. 😎 pic.twitter.com/1OXiRGSdZL — The Miz (@mikethemiz) October 15, 2019

The Miz has lately been quite busy outside WWE with the birth of his second daughter and his reality show "Miz and Mrs." Due to that, he has had a reduced role on TV for a while now. After his feud with Shane McMahon, he was involved with Shinsuke Nakamura for a while before being drafted to SmackDown.

He recently lost to Tomasso Ciampa during NXT's invasion of SmackDown. It is clear that his babyface run hasn't been gathering steam and needs to end soon. The Miz has pretty much done it all but still has a lot to offer. Since he isn't firing on all cylinders right now, their best bet is to turn him heel.

We've seen time and again that he works very well as the bad guy and brings in a lot of attention to his feuds. Turning him heel and putting him against the likes of Ali or Shorty G will benefit all parties, and WWE should capitalize on that.

