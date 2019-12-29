3 WWE Superstars who had a forgettable 2019

Drew McIntyre was a victim of WWE's questionable booking in 2019

2019 is almost near its end. This year proved to be quite an eventful and memorable one for the WWE Universe. WWE provided its enormous fanbase with some solid, high-quality entertainment that pleased and gratified many fans.

Throughout the year, fans saw the ascent and rise of numerous indie-darlings and fan-favorites. WWE gave fans precisely what they asked for. Kofi Kingston, Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, Bray Wyatt, and Ricochet were just a few of the stars who had an unforgettable year. These stars achieved considerable success and the WWE Universe was elated to witness them climb to the top of the mountain.

However, WWE has an extremely loaded roster. Understandably so, it is inevitable that some stars had an underwhelming and deplorable time in 2019. Many talented and gifted stars were left out of WWE programming, some were buried mercilessly while others were kept on the sidelines due to injuries.

Here are 3 talented individuals who had a forgettable 2019:

#3 Drew McIntyre

About a little over a year ago, many fans had handpicked Drew McIntyre to become a World Champion in 2019. Unfortunately, it wasn't a very pleasant year for the Scottish Psychopath, who had a forgettable year.

McIntyre was lost in the shuffle for the major part of 2019. He played second-fiddle to the likes of Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Shane McMahon, Ricochet and even Baron Corbin. The former Intercontinental Champion was unable to add to his resume this year. He didn't win any championships and struggled to find his footing in the mid-card scene. He lost big-time match-ups against Reigns, Rollins and Ricochet.

As fans might have already witnessed, McIntyre possesses immense talent and charisma. He has all the tools to become a mega-star in WWE. The way he was booked in 2019 severely damaged his aura.

