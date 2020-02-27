3 WWE Superstars who should face John Cena at WrestleMania 36 and 2 who shouldn't

Who could face Cena?

A huge announcement was made a couple of weeks ago by WWE. John Cena, the sixteen-time WWE Champion, will be making his return to SmackDown this week. It will be Cena's first appearance on the Blue Brand since WWE had moved to Fox last year.

With six weeks left for WrestleMania 36, the chance of Cena's participation is certainly high, especially after his comeback. Cena didn't skip WrestleMania 35, but he didn't have a match either. Since the Leader of Cenation was injured last year, he brought back his signature Doctor Thuganomics gimmick for one night, delivering an entertaining segment. If Cena manages to have a match at WrestleMania 36, it will be a massive boost for the company.

As Cena is making his return to SmackDown, he should face a Superstar from SmackDown at the Grandest Stage of Them All. Let's take a look at three men who should face John Cena at WrestleMania 36 and 2 who shouldn't.

#3 Should face: Baron Corbin

King Corbin

One of the biggest heels of the Blue Brand, Baron Corbin could be an ideal choice for John Cena at the Showcase of Immortals. While Corbin made a huge statement by retiring Kurt Angle at WrestleMania 35, he could prove his mettle as a top bad guy again if he manages to face John Cena at WrestleMania 36.

Corbin is currently involved in a storyline with Roman Reigns, and the two men are set to collide at Super ShowDown. Given the lengthy rivalry between the two men, it should come to an end in Saudi Arabia and hence, Corbin could set his eyes on his next opponent.

Corbin effortlessly gains heat as a heel, as he has shown it against Roman Reigns. Carrying the momentum to WrestleMania, he could make a similar impact against someone like John Cena.

