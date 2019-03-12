×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

3 WWE superstars who will miss WrestleMania 35 and 3 who won't

Rohit Nath
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
5.29K   //    12 Mar 2019, 21:12 IST

Enter caption

WrestleMania 35 season is approaching, and naturally, the big question is as to who is going to return and who isn't. Every year, there is an unfortunate small portion of superstars who are forced to miss WrestleMania because of injury, and then there are those who have no presence on the card whatsoever because of no plans for them.

With regard to the latter, that's probably why the two battle royals were introduced. However, with some superstars, it just feels as though they don't deserve to be stuck in a match for the sake of it.

The sad reality is that no matter how hard WWE tries, not everyone can get on the card. Regardless, there are some major superstars that are set to miss WrestleMania this year. The good news is that the card is extremely stacked, and it hardly even feels like there's a need for part-timers. Here are some superstars who will miss WrestleMania, and some who won't.

#3. Will miss - Bray Wyatt

WWE Photo

This is a real shame because Bray Wyatt hasn't really suffered any injury since his extended hiatus pre-Summer of 2018. WWE likely decided that Bray Wyatt needed an extensive break so he could make a big return to television, but the hiatus that he's gotten is longer than most injury periods.

While we do admit that there is a slight chance he returns in some form, it seems to be the case where WWE will hold him back until the RAW or SmackDown after WrestleMania.

Either way, when he does return, it's going to be really interesting to see the direction that he takes. At one point of time, WWE had a very hot babyface in their hands, only to squander it. A babyface run would most certainly be very refreshing for Wyatt.

1 / 4 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WrestleMania 35 Bray Wyatt Kevin Owens
Rohit Nath
FEATURED WRITER
Rohit is an avid wrestling fan and aspiring Sports Psychologist.
3 WWE Superstars who are likely to return at WrestleMania 35 and 3 who may not return
RELATED STORY
3 WWE Superstars Who Should Be Randy Orton's WrestleMania 35 Opponent and 3 Who Shouldn't
RELATED STORY
3 WWE Superstars Who Should Be Triple H's WrestleMania 35 Opponent and 2 Who Shouldn't
RELATED STORY
3 legendary WWE Superstars who should retire after WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
3 legendary WWE Superstars who could retire The Undertaker at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
3 Things WWE must do before WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
3 Superstars who could have their farewell match at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
10 Superstars who need to switch brands after WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
7 WWE Superstars Who Could Have Their Final Match At WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35: 5 Superstars Who Could Face John Cena
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us