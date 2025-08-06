3 WWE title changes that may happen before Clash in Paris

Clash in Paris is WWE's next premium live event, which will take place in three weeks from now, on Sunday, August 31.

Ad

It is unclear what plans the Triple H-led creative team has for the match card, but likely, the first bout that will be booked for Clash in Paris will be a blockbuster clash between John Cena and Brock Lesnar, who made a shocking return at SummerSlam and assaulted The Franchise Player.

Stephanie Vaquer will also compete at Clash in Paris, after winning a Battle Royal Match at Evolution to earn a world title opportunity. The former NXT Women's Champion will compete for the Women's World Championship on August 31.

Ad

Trending

With that in mind, we take a look at three title changes that could take place before the premium live event in Paris:

Roman Reigns leaving WWE soon? Here's all we know!

#3. AJ Styles may dethrone Dominik Mysterio as Intercontinental Champion

Ad

The Phenomenal One had his chance at SummerSlam, but ''Dirty'' Dom outsmarted AJ Styles to retain the Intercontinental Championship.

Still, their feud is far from over, and Styles wants another title opportunity, as he seeks to claim gold in WWE after four years.

Meanwhile, Mysterio will soon have a chance to become a double champion, as he will take on AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo, Dragon Lee, and El Grande Americano in a four-way match for the title at TripleMania XXXIII on Saturday, August 16.

Ad

''Dirty'' Dom got a huge ovation from the crowd in Mexico last month, and WWE could have him win the AAA Mega Championship later this month. In that instance, he might need to drop the Intercontinental Championship to AJ Styles before Clash in Paris if the company doesn't want him to hold two titles.

Thus, a match could be booked for RAW, where Styles might go on to become the new Intercontinental Champion.

Ad

#2. Rey Fenix and Andrade may go after The Wyatt Sicks

Ad

The eerie faction survived a brutal TLC Match at SummerSlam 2025, retaining the WWE Tag Team Championship against #DIY, The Street Profits, The Motor City Machine Guns, Fraxiom, and Rey Fenix & Andrade.

Fenix and Andrade have great chemistry, and the newly formed tag team was undefeated before the title match at SummerSlam. Hence, they could get another opportunity to dethrone The Wyatt Sicks, this time on SmackDown.

Even though Uncle Howdy and Co. have found a direction in WWE as tag team champions, Fenix and Andrade have emerged as fan favorites, and The Game could further push them with a title run.

Ad

#1. IYO SKY could reclaim the Women's World Championship and face Stephanie Vaquer at Clash in Paris

Ad

IYO SKY has been trying to reclaim the Women's World Championship ever since Naomi cashed in her Money in the Bank contract and dethroned the 35-year-old at Evolution. She failed to do so at SummerSlam, where The Glow pinned Rhea Ripley in the Triple Threat Match to retain her gold.

However, The Genius of The Sky will have another opportunity next week on RAW when she goes one-on-one with Naomi for the Women's World Title. Despite The Glow's impressive heel run, WWE Creative could book the Japanese star to become the champion again, given her fan favorite status, setting up IYO SKY vs. Stephanie Vaquer for Clash in Paris.

The Game could also make it a Triple Threat Match by adding Naomi to it, should she drop the title next Monday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Yiannis Bouranis Yiannis Bouranis is a WWE Feature Writer at Sportskeeda.com. Yiannis is a 32-year-old sports journalist, with a Master's degree in Sports Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University and has covered a variety of sports, including basketball, football, wrestling and motorsports, as an editor and feature writer. Know More

Worst WWE matches ranked - Watch Now!