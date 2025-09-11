3 WWE women Finn Balor was romantically linked with before his marriage

Finn Balor has already achieved major things in WWE. The audience loves the former Universal Champion, who is a part of the Judgment Day faction. Besides this, he is the current World Tag Team Champion with JD McDongah on Monday Night RAW.Talking about his personal life, Balor has been married to Mexican Sports journalist Veronica Rodríguez since 2019. The ex-champion often shares images with his wife on his official social media platforms.Meanwhile, in this article, we will discuss three WWE women he was romantically linked with before marrying Vero.#3. Bayleylor @lorrainelbbhLINKFrom NXT to WWE Bayley and Finn always having the time of there lives. ❤️ @itsBayleyWWE @FinnBalorBack in 2017, Bayley and Finn Balor were speculated to engage in a romantic relationship. This happened after the Judgment Day member posted a picture with the hugger and his parents backstage at a WWE event. The 44-year-old star also captioned that image with 'meet the parents,' which sparked their dating rumors.Even during the Mixed Match Challenge, Balor and Bayley worked together on-screen, which fueled this speculation. Despite all these hints, the former Women's Champion debunked the dating rumors in a 2021 interview.Here, Bayley confirmed that the picture with Balor's parents got her in trouble in her past relationship. She admitted how the audience started their dating rumors, but they were not married. Bayley also revealed that she and Balor had so much fun together as partners during MMC.#2. Cathy KelleyReece Smith @TMDK101LINKI remember watching this interview back in 2015 and thinking man Cathy Kelley and Finn Balor would make a really cute couple, look at them now.Cathy Kelley is another name in the list with whom Finn Balor was apparently in a romantic relationship before marrying his wife. Cathy is part of the SmackDown brand and works as a backstage interviewer for the show. Both Balor and Kelley started seeing each other around 2017 when the former Universal Champion joined NXT.Their romantic relationship ended sometime in 2018, and after this, Finn married Veronica Rodriguez. Meanwhile, in a recent interview, the WWE interviewer confirmed her relationship status and affirmed herself as single.#1. WWE star Becky LynchIt may surprise many, but Finn Balor was romantically linked with Becky Lynch before his marriage. Both she and Balor are Irish stars, and before they arrived in WWE, they were linked romantically in real life.The Man also shared her devastating experience after breaking up with Finn Balor. In her book, she wrote:On the phone, my cousin urged me to come back to Canada as I bawled, &quot;I feel like a part of me just died.&quot; I always did have a propensity for the dramatics. But this was my first real love and I f**ked it up. Now he was going away forever, leaving me behind. When he made it to Japan and called me a few days later, we agreed the relationship was over but that we would always remain friends. But to quote the famous song by the band The Script, 'When a heart breaks, no, it don't break even' - and I was absolutely the more devastated one.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThis chapter in Becky Lynch's book also confirmed that the Judgment Day member was her first love in real life.