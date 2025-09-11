  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Finn Balor
  • 3 WWE women Finn Balor was romantically linked with before his marriage

3 WWE women Finn Balor was romantically linked with before his marriage

By Love Verma
Published Sep 11, 2025 05:30 GMT
Finn Balor is the former Universal Champion. [Image credits: stars on Instagram]
Finn Balor is the former Universal Champion. [Image credits: stars on Instagram]

Finn Balor has already achieved major things in WWE. The audience loves the former Universal Champion, who is a part of the Judgment Day faction. Besides this, he is the current World Tag Team Champion with JD McDongah on Monday Night RAW.

Ad

Talking about his personal life, Balor has been married to Mexican Sports journalist Veronica Rodríguez since 2019. The ex-champion often shares images with his wife on his official social media platforms.

Meanwhile, in this article, we will discuss three WWE women he was romantically linked with before marrying Vero.

How WWE is ruining John Cena's retirement - Check out now!

#3. Bayley

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Back in 2017, Bayley and Finn Balor were speculated to engage in a romantic relationship. This happened after the Judgment Day member posted a picture with the hugger and his parents backstage at a WWE event. The 44-year-old star also captioned that image with 'meet the parents,' which sparked their dating rumors.

Even during the Mixed Match Challenge, Balor and Bayley worked together on-screen, which fueled this speculation. Despite all these hints, the former Women's Champion debunked the dating rumors in a 2021 interview.

Ad

Here, Bayley confirmed that the picture with Balor's parents got her in trouble in her past relationship. She admitted how the audience started their dating rumors, but they were not married. Bayley also revealed that she and Balor had so much fun together as partners during MMC.

#2. Cathy Kelley

Ad

Cathy Kelley is another name in the list with whom Finn Balor was apparently in a romantic relationship before marrying his wife. Cathy is part of the SmackDown brand and works as a backstage interviewer for the show. Both Balor and Kelley started seeing each other around 2017 when the former Universal Champion joined NXT.

Their romantic relationship ended sometime in 2018, and after this, Finn married Veronica Rodriguez. Meanwhile, in a recent interview, the WWE interviewer confirmed her relationship status and affirmed herself as single.

Ad

#1. WWE star Becky Lynch

It may surprise many, but Finn Balor was romantically linked with Becky Lynch before his marriage. Both she and Balor are Irish stars, and before they arrived in WWE, they were linked romantically in real life.

The Man also shared her devastating experience after breaking up with Finn Balor. In her book, she wrote:

On the phone, my cousin urged me to come back to Canada as I bawled, "I feel like a part of me just died." I always did have a propensity for the dramatics. But this was my first real love and I f**ked it up. Now he was going away forever, leaving me behind. When he made it to Japan and called me a few days later, we agreed the relationship was over but that we would always remain friends. But to quote the famous song by the band The Script, 'When a heart breaks, no, it don't break even' - and I was absolutely the more devastated one."
Ad

This chapter in Becky Lynch's book also confirmed that the Judgment Day member was her first love in real life.

About the author
Love Verma

Love Verma

Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.

Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.

Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment.

Know More

Is there a conspiracy against John Cena? Watch this story!

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications