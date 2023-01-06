"Are you really together?" - When Bayley revealed the truth about dating current WWE star

In 2012, Bayley signed a developmental contract with WWE. About two years later, Finn Balor joined the company. Over the next few years, the two superstars became close friends in real life. They also teamed up in a few matches and were partners in the second season of the Mixed Match Challenge.

In 2017, however, Balor posted a picture with Bayley and his parents backstage at a WWE event. The former Universal Champion captioned it, "meet the parents," which sparked rumors that he and The Role Model were dating in real life.

In an interview with the Oral Sessions podcast in 2021, Bayley addressed the rumors, disclosing that she and Balor never dated. Instead, they actually got her in trouble in her past relationship.

"One time, I had gotten into trouble for this in my past relationship. We took a picture with his [Finn Balor] parents when we were backstage. And then people went 'Oh my god! are you really together?' (...) We are obviously not married. He is married to a beautiful woman and he seems so happy. That was so fun, we had so much with each other and then we got to be Mixed Match Challenge partners," she said.

In 2019, Balor revealed that he was dating Mexican sports journalist Vero Rodriguez. The couple tied the knot in August of that same year in a private ceremony in Tulum, Mexico.

Finn Balor is one of five WWE/AEW stars married to TV hosts. Check out the list here.

If you're interested in sports betting, the Atlanta Falcons play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this weekend! Don't lose out, claim the offer and place your bets below!

Bayley was previously engaged to former WWE star Aaron Solow

In 2010, Bayley first met Aaron Solow while competing on the independent circuit. The couple dated for about six years before announcing their engagement in 2016.

However, The Role Model called off their engagement and split in February 2021. Solow issued a statement on Twitter, explaining that he and Bayley decided it was in their best interests to end their relationship. However, they would remain friends.

"This has been an extremely difficult decision to make. Pam (Bayley) and I have come to the realization that we have a completely different idea of what we want our future to look like, because of this we feel that it would be in our best interests to call off our engagement and end our relationship. We have a lot of great memories together that we'll forever cherish. We've agreed to remain friends and will continue to support each other in our careers and lives," he wrote.

Ken @Kenny_94 @SavageEtika @x_Beast17_x Bayley is engaged to this guy, his name is Aaron Solow and he's a wrestler too @SavageEtika @x_Beast17_x Bayley is engaged to this guy, his name is Aaron Solow and he's a wrestler too https://t.co/LmefMEaDXD

Bayley has been romantically linked to five WWE Superstars in real life. Check out the list here.

Poll : 0 votes