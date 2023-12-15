30-year-old WWE superstar's injury is a blessing in disguise? Blockbuster feud in 2024 explored 

Injuries are an inevitable part of wrestling, and they often tend to keep wrestlers away from in-ring action. A WWE Superstar who recently suffered an injury is current NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov.

The 30-year-old was stretchered out of the arena after his match against Ridge Holland came to an abrupt end this week on NXT. However, his injury could prove to be a blessing in disguise, as it might give rise to one of the biggest feuds fans have been anticipating for a long time.

In the wake of his injury, The Unbesiegbar could relinquish the NXT Championship. He might go on a hiatus for a few months before returning to WWE television. Ilja Dragunov could debut on the main roster after his comeback and confront the current Intercontinental Champion, Gunther.

The two have a long history, as Dragunov was the invincible firebrand who brought an end to The Ring General's historic NXT UK title reign of 870 days. Therefore, he could possibly look to do the same by ending Gunther's legendary Intercontinental Title reign.

The 30-year-old's injury could pave the way for him to debut on the main roster, which could give rise to a blockbuster feud between The Mad Dragon and the Imperium leader. Currently, it has been reported by Fightful Select that Dragunov's injury is part of storyline.

Expand Tweet

Therefore, WWE could revolve the narrative around this possibility, as Gunther vs. Dragunov is one of the most anticipated feuds in WWE at the moment.

Is WWE planning Gunther vs. Ilja Dragunov for WrestleMania 40?

Gunther is currently on an indomitable title reign as the Intercontinental Champion. He is seemingly running out of believable opponents on the roster, as The Ring General has been vanquishing each and every superstar coming his way.

The WWE Universe believes that the current Gunther is yet to face his biggest nightmare in his title run in the form of Ilja Dragonov. The two have yet to come across each other on the main roster.

WWE seemingly has huge things in store for The Ring General next year at The Showcase of the Immortals. However, the company currently has no plans for Gunther vs. Dragunov at WrestleMania 40.

As per the recent rumors, the Imperium leader could face Brock Lesnar at the Philadelphia extravaganza next year. This is a feud that fans have been waiting to see on the main roster for a long time.

Expand Tweet

Hence, the company seemingly has plans for Gunther's feud with Ilja Dragunov at Mania next year. However, there's a good possibility that it could happen next year at any premium live event.

What happened to little Nicholas who teamed up with Braun Strowman all those years ago? Find out right here.