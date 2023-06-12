31-year old to make WWE debut soon? 4 ways another Anoa'i family member could be added to The Bloodline

The Bloodline is WWE's greatest story, and many believe it is the best storyline in all of pro wrestling. While that, like anything in entertainment, is subjected and can be debated, there's no debating the impact it has had on the company.

World Wrestling Entertainment's business is booming. Ticket sales are up, viewer engagement is up, viewer satisfaction is up, and above all else, revenue is through the roof, and much of it can be attributed to the success of The Bloodline angle.

With Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, and The Usos dominating WWE programming, fans can be sure to expect more from the Anoa'i family for years to come. Beyond those four core stars, there are other members of the family on the rise too. The most notable member of the Anoa'i family not currently in the Stamford-based promotion is Jacob Fatu.

The MLW star has been a dominant force on the indie scene, but could he join the big-time? For now, he's seemingly tied up with Major League Wrestling. Still, if Fatu's contract expires or if he's let out, he could make a major splash. In fact, he could even be entered into The Bloodline saga. How could he shake things up if it were to happen?

Below are four ways Jacob Fatu could be added to The Bloodline saga.

#4. He could join Jimmy Uso's side in a new version of The Bloodline

Jimmy Uso on SmackDown

Jimmy Uso is no longer part of The Bloodline. The talented twin of Jey Uso shocked the world at Night of Champions Premium Live Event when he hit Roman Reigns with two Superkicks. The WWE Universe was equally shocked when Solo Sikoa laid his big brother out on the blue brand.

There is now a clear divide. The Bloodline is run by Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman, while Jimmy Uso will seemingly be fighting the group. Jey's status is unknown, which means Jimmy needs someone to help.

If Jimmy is going to form his own version of The Bloodline, similar to the nWo Wolfpac, he could recruit Jacob Fatu to join him. If he did get Jey, the three would likely dominate WWE SmackDown. If he didn't, the pair could still be a force to be reckoned with.

#3. Jacob Fatu and Lance Anoa'i could join WWE together to replace The Usos in the faction

Jacob Fatu doesn't run alone in Major League Wrestling. He's joined by his cousin Lance Anoa'i and Juicy Finau, collectively known as the Samoan SWAT Team. They're an imposing trio, to say the least.

While Finau isn't technically related to Roman Reigns, both Jacob and Lance are. Given their family ties and blood link, they could absolutely be members of The Bloodline on WWE SmackDown moving forward.

If Jey Uso decides to work in tandem with Jimmy and leaves The Bloodline down two members, The Tribal Chief may try to recruit Fatu and Anoa'i. In doing so, the group would have a dangerous tag team who may be able to rival The Usos as a dominant force in WWE.

#2. Fatu could become the Right Hand Man of The Bloodline

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Paul Heyman made an interesting claim on the most recent episode of WWE SmackDown. He said Jey Uso, the Right Hand Man of The Bloodline, could be groomed to become the new Tribal Chief of WWE.

With The Wiseman, you can almost always assume what he's saying is a lie. As a result, Jey may choose to distrust Paul's dubious words and opt to join Jimmy Uso moving forward, leaving The Bloodline without a Right Hand Man. Enter Jacob Fatu.

Fatu could take Jey's place and become Roman's new second. Solo can remain The Enforcer of The Bloodline, while Fatu can hope to one day be next in line to lead the group if things go according to plan.

#1. He could take The Bloodline from Roman Reigns and become the new Tribal Chief

While Jacob Fatu could wait in line to potentially one day become the next Tribal Chief, WWE could shake things up even more dramatically by introducing him in a much grander fashion. Fatu could take over.

Think about it, Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa find themselves in a tough spot, especially if Jey Uso chooses his brother's side. The Bloodline will be completely divided and in turmoil. When a nation is in turmoil, a new leader often takes advantage of the chaos to rise up and take control. Fatu could do the same thing.

Jacob could viciously take out Roman Reigns, possibly with The Samoan SWAT Team by his side. From there, The Usos could fall in line as a new version of The Bloodline reigns supreme over WWE. Would Solo then fall in line too? For now, only time will tell.

