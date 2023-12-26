31-year-old Roman Reigns' cousin to join Trinity Fatu in TNA Wrestling? Analyzing the possibility

Roman Reigns has a lot of relatives both in and outside the WWE. The majority of them have gained popularity due to their lineage, but their impressive skills are hard to deny. One of the main Anoa'i that has captured the attention of wrestling fans is Trinity Fatu, and she might be joined by a familiar face soon.

Trinity Fatu became a part of the Anoa'i family by marrying Jimmy Uso in 2014. The wrestling couple previously worked together in WWE, but the former left in May 2022 and joined TNA Wrestling, while the latter remained as a member of The Bloodline with Roman Reigns. However, it looks like Trinity won't be alone very soon.

One family member of Roman who has recently been making rounds in the wrestling industry is Lance Anoa'i. He previously wrestled in MLW, where he was part of the Samoan Swat Team, but was recently granted release from the company.

In a recent post on X/Twitter, Lance expressed his interest in joining TNA Wrestling with Juicy Finau, his SST partner.

Since TNA would be a new environment for Lance and possibly the entire SST, they could have Trinity to guide them in the first few months. The trio could even form a mixed stable to dominate both divisions.

It was previously noted that Eddie Edwards put Trinity through a table before Victory Road. Although Fatu got revenge by defeating his wife, Alisha Edwards, during the event, it would be nice to have somebody to have her back if a similar instance happened again.

Is Lance Anoa'i heading to WWE instead to join Roman Reigns?

Lance and Roman on RAW in 2019

The 31-year-old is no stranger to the Stamford-based promotion. He previously aligned himself with Roman Reigns in 2019 for a short match on RAW. He also participated in the company's tryouts in 2015, 2017, and 2019, and nothing came to fruition. From the looks of it, it will be a while before he reunites with his cousins in the company.

While talking with Steve Fall of WrestlingNewsCo, Lance shared that WWE hasn't reached out to him for any offers. However, he talks with his cousins every day and is preparing himself for when the time comes.

"[There's been] no discussion at all, nothing at all," Anoa'i said. "I haven't heard from [WWE]. Like I said, I talk to my cousins every day. I don't know if they got something brewing that I don't know about, but I just got to keep preparing myself, and be ready for when that time comes, and I'm ready to go."

What was the planned angle for Lance Anoa'i's return to WWE in 2023?

One of the most memorable segments of WWE this year was Sami Zayn's Tribal Court. As it turns out, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, Paul Heyman, and Roman Reigns were also supposed to be joined by other Anoa'i members. However, Lance stated it didn't happen due to their contracts with other companies.

It would be interesting to see if Lance will soon get to join the other members of the Anoa'i family.