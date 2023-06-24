When did WWE star Jimmy Uso get married to Naomi?

The success of Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso as a tag team has been unparalleled. Not only did they beat most teams in their way, but they also created history in doing so. While The Usos belong to a legendary wrestling family called The Anoa'i family, Jimmy's wife, too, is an iconic wrestler.

Jimmy Uso is married to former WWE Superstar Naomi (aka Trinity). After dating for quite some time, Naomi and Jimmy Uso tied the knot on January 16, 2014. Since then, the couple have been together and have enjoyed a lot of success in their respective wrestling careers.

While Naomi achieved her fair share of success as a singles competitor in WWE, she is currently signed to Impact Wrestling. The reason behind her departure from WWE was never clear. But many believe it started because she and Sasha Banks once walked out of Monday Night RAW due to creative differences. Trinity revealed that she was not happy with the way the company handled her.

Jimmy Uso, on the other hand, has cemented his legacy in the WWE. A part of The Usos, along with his brother Jey, Jimmy has gone on to become one of the most popular names in wrestling. Together, The Usos have made history by becoming the longest-reigning tag team champions.

Naomi reacted to Jimmy Uso betraying Roman Reigns at Night of Champions

After a lot of tension within The Bloodline leading up to Night of Champions, the situation reached the boiling point for Jimmy Uso. Not willing to hear from Reigns, Jimmy super kicked The Tribal Chief and betrayed him, which led to a massive crack in The Bloodline.

While many wrestling fans were shocked by the development, his wife Naomi took this opportunity to issue a warning to Reigns. Posting an image of Jimmy on her story, Naomi asked Reigns to count his days. She wrote:

"Oh, it's a wrap when he gets like this. Count y'all days."

Check out Jimmy betraying Roman Reigns in the video below:

Since this incident at NOC, Jimmy Uso also got his brother Jey on his side. Last week on SmackDown, Jey too, betrayed Roman Reigns, which has now led to a match between The Usos and Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa at Money in the Bank.

Naomi recently revealed that she thought her career would end in WWE

During her time with WWE, Naomi experienced a lot of success in the company and was a two-time SmackDown Women's Champion. However, reported contractual issues and creative differences forced Naomi and Sasha Banks to walk out of RAW.

This led to them being suspended indefinitely, and after that, they were released from their contract. Upon being released, Naomi signed with IMPACT Wrestling. However, in a recent interview, the former WWE Superstar revealed that she thought her career would end in WWE. Naomi said:

"I had a great journey in WWE," Trinity said. "That was my introduction to wrestling, and it was a great 14 years with the company. I thought I would retire with WWE. Never would I have thought I'd be with another company, but that's the world of wrestling. As scary as it was, I'm here. I’m looking forward to the opportunities and the chance for growth."

While that wasn't the case for Naomi, she is currently enjoying a decent run in IMPACT. Banks, too, is doing well in her career and was last seen competing at NJPW Resurgence, where she suffered an injury.

