Former WWE Superstar Naomi reacts to Jimmy Uso betraying Roman Reigns at Night of Champions

Former WWE Superstar Naomi (Trinity Fatu) reacted to Jimmy Uso's actions last night at Night of Champions.

Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa teamed up last night to battle Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens for the Undisputed Tag Team Championships. Owens and Zayn captured the titles by defeating The Usos in the main event of Night 1 of WrestleMania 39. The Tribal Chief hasn't let Jimmy and Jey live down their failure and attempted to bring the titles back to The Bloodline alongside Solo Sikoa at Night of Champions.

However, things went awry at the premium live event when The Usos tried to interfere in the match. They accidentally caught Solo Sikoa with a couple of Superkicks and Roman Reigns lost it. Reigns started taunting Jey Uso, and Jimmy leveled The Head of the Table with another Superkick.

He told Jey that this is something he should have done himself a long time ago and continued to beat Reigns down. Sami Zayn then connected with a Helluva Kick on Solo to retain the Undisputed Tag Team Championships.

Naomi took to her Instagram story to react to her husband, Jimmy Uso, betraying Roman Reigns and The Bloodline at Night of Champions. She noted that The Bloodline should count their days because it is a wrap when Jimmy is in this state of mind.

"Oh, it's a wrap when he gets like this. Count y'all days," wrote the former SmackDown Women's Champion.

Naomi claims that she thought she was going to retire in WWE

Naomi recently shared that she believed she was going to finish her career in WWE.

She exited the company, alongside former superstar Sasha Banks, last year during the build to Hell in a Cell. The duo were the Women's Tag Team Champions at the time but were booked for singles feuds heading into the premium live event.

The champs decided to walk out of the company, and Sasha now performs as Mercedes Moné in NJPW, while Naomi recently debuted with Impact Wrestling under the name Trinity.

Speaking with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, Naomi admitted that she thought she was going to finish her career in WWE but is now open to more opportunities outside of the promotion.

"I had a great journey in WWE. That was my introduction to wrestling, and it was a great 14 years with the company. I thought I would retire with WWE. Never would I have thought I'd be with another company, but that's the world of wrestling. As scary as it was, I'm here. I’m looking forward to the opportunities and the chance for growth," she said.

The tension within The Bloodline appears to have reached a breaking point. It will be fascinating to see what Roman Reigns has planned as a response to Jimmy Uso's betrayal at Night of Champions.

