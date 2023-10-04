31-year-old star to cost Charlotte Flair her match at Fastlane? Exploring potential non-title feud

Charlotte Flair has a massive match ahead of her this weekend at Fastlane. She is set to face Asuka and Iyo Sky in a triple-threat match for the WWE Women's Championship. However, it looks like The Queen should be worried for more than her opponents.

WWE recently signed Jade Cargill, and fans are eagerly awaiting her debut. Many fans are already looking forward to who she will face in her debut, and she could make a grand one by immediately challenging Charlotte Flair by costing her the Women's Championship. However, there may still be factors why this scenario is unlikely.

According to reports, Jade Cargill could debut at WWE Fastlane and head to RAW's roster. If this is the case, she could feud with Charlotte on SmackDown after the upcoming Premium Live Event and move to the red brand after Crown Jewel or Survivor Series.

Although both women have never faced each other yet, they have already acknowledged each other on social media. In the past, Cargill revealed she would have wanted to defend the AEW TBS Championship to Charlotte.

It would be interesting to see what could transpire when Cargill finally makes her long-awaited WWE debut.

Did Charlotte Flair acknowledge Jade Cargill's WWE signing?

Jade Cargill at the WWE Performance Center

The 31-year-old's WWE signing announcement garnered much attention from fans and professionals. Multiple legends have spoken about her upcoming arrival, and a few stars, except Flair, have welcomed her into the company.

Charlotte Flair did not acknowledge Cargill's signing, but Bayley did. The Damage CTRL member introduced herself as the company's tree of life but also took a dig against The Queen. It would be interesting to see if Jade will meet The Role Model on her first-ever appearance.

"Hello, I am the Tree of Life here in the WWE. Pleasure to meet you. Please feel free to watch very closely this Friday as I break down that cheating, nosey, idiot @MsCharlotteWWE. Enjoy!!!!!!!!! And welcome………#rolemodel #learningtree."

Who will be in action at WWE Fastlane?

WWE Fastlane will occur on October 7, 2023, at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. Seth Rollins will defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Shinsuke Nakamura. John Cena will team up against LA Knight to battle Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa. LWO will go head-to-head with Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits. Finally, Finn Balor and Damian Priest will defend the Undisputed Tag Team titles against Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso.

It would be interesting to see what will happen to Charlotte Flair at the upcoming Fastlane event.

