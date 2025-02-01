31-year-old star to turn babyface for the first time on WWE's main roster at Royal Rumble? Potential explored

Royal Rumble is on the horizon, and Lucas Oil Stadium is decked up to host the year's first big premium live event. It is the spectacle where WWE delivers some jaw-dropping moments and blockbuster surprises that leave fans utterly bewildered. One such surprise may be on the horizon as a top star could be poised to have a major character change at the PLE.

After intimidating everyone as a heel for years, Solo Sikoa might turn babyface for the first time on the main roster at Royal Rumble. The speculation spread like fire after Jacob Fatu's recent promo on SmackDown. During a segment with Damian Priest, The Samoan Werewolf vociferously uttered a line, "I'm off the leash now." His emphatic statement could be a subtle message that he is now operating on his own, no longer bound by Sikoa's orders.

Both superstars are expected to cross paths in the Men's Royal Rumble match, where Fatu could officially turn his back on The Street Champion. In a shocking turn of events, he could attack his master during the match, eliminating Solo Sikoa from the 30-man contest. This could result in Sikoa officially turning babyface at the spectacle in Indianapolis.

The possibility of it happening is quite good, as this could lead to a highly anticipated match between Jacob Fatu and the former Tribal Chief. Not only will this give rise to a compelling feud, but will also pave the way for a new chapter in the Bloodline saga. However, Solo Sikoa turning babyface is currently speculation. It remains to be seen what unfolds tonight.

Solo Sikoa to move to Monday Night RAW after Royal Rumble?

Ever since Solo Sikoa lost to Roman Reigns in Tribal Combat, there has been speculation about him switching rosters. The 31-year-old was seen reeling from his devastating loss during his appearance on SmackDown two weeks ago. Staying on the same brand as Reigns could be far more difficult for him.

Therefore, there is a high chance that Sikoa could move to Monday Night RAW after the Royal Rumble. This could give him a fresh start and pave the way for his highly anticipated singles run on the main roster. It will also open the doors for some fresh feuds and storylines on the red brand.

However, if WWE intends to build a feud between The Street Champion and Jacob Fatu, the company could keep both superstars in the same brand, be it SmackDown or RAW. Royal Rumble will seemingly provide a clear direction as to what the future holds for Solo Sikoa going forward.

With the spectacle less than 24 hours away, the excitement of fans is at an all-time high. It remains to be seen what surprises Triple H has in store for fans and the former Tribal Chief.

