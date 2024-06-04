31-year-old WWE Superstar to ruin Jey Uso's MITB dreams? Exploring why it's likely

Jey Uso recently announced his intention to enter the Money in the Bank ladder match. As the first superstar to officially announce his participation, it's safe to say that he is confident that he can win the briefcase. In order to do that though, he will need to climb the ladder, beat out his competition and retrieve the briefcase. However, his biggest threat may be a 31-year-old superstar who could ruin his dreams altogether.

Perhaps the biggest obstacle Jey Uso needs to be most wary of is his own family. While his twin Jimmy Uso may be out of action, his younger brother, 31-year-old Solo Sikoa could ruin his plans. Although Main Event Jey has done a good job distancing himself from The Bloodline, it does not necessarily mean that they are done with him.

If Jey Uso does win the briefcase at Money in the Bank, it could reflect poorly on The Bloodline. For starters, Solo Sikoa has made it clear that he intends to bring the Undisputed WWE Championship back to the faction.

But, if Jey beats him to it, he will be nothing short of infuriated. So perhaps the most prominent reason why Sikoa could ruin his brother's plans is to deny what is already quite visible, that leaving The Bloodline was the best decision Jey made.

As the weeks go by, more and more competitors will be announced for Money in the Bank. But, whether he is hindered by his brother or not, Jey has only one thing on his mind: becoming Mr. Money in the Bank.

Jey Uso is rapidly becoming the most popular WWE superstar on the roster

There can be no denying that Jey Uso is one of the top stars on WWE's roster. Although he has worked primarily as a tag team wrestler for the majority of his career, he is rapidly growing as a singles star. So much so, that he has already become popular with the WWE Universe in one major category.

While the fans have several favorites, including the likes of Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins, it seems that Main Event Jey is the one who is selling the most t-shirts. According to several reports, Uso's black "Yeet" t-shirt was WWE's top seller in the Men's Apparel category in May and 2024 so far. It is a huge accomplishment that is a testament to Jey's connection with the WWE Universe.

While some would like to see the return of Jey as a tag team star, there is still so much he has yet to accomplish as an individual. He is just the top seller in terms of t-shirts right now, but it feels like it's only a matter of time before he is at the very top of the whole company.