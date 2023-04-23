32-year-old should break out as a solo star and challenge Roman Reigns while he is the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion

Roman Reigns has run through nearly all the top competitors to retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. He has smashed and pinned the cream of the WWE crop to prove that no one is even close to competing at his level. But can a new challenger be on the horizon?

Reigns is closing in on 1000 days as the Universal Champion. He has also held the WWE Championship for over a year after unifying both the titles at WrestleMania 38.

During his incredible reign, The Tribal Chief has run through the likes of Braun Strowman, Edge, Daniel Bryan, Brock Lesnar, and Cody Rhodes, to name a few top stars. WWE has nearly exhausted its pool of stars who can realistically take the title away from him.

One superstar currently working in a tag team has built a huge fanbase. The star in question is none other than Montez Ford, who is currently a part of The Street Profits.

Ford has an explosive presence in the ring as part of a team with Angelo Dawkins. He has proven time and again that he is ready to break out as a solo star on the main roster.

The 32-year-old has already done extremely well as part of The Street Profits since 2016. The company needs to give him a singles run sooner rather than later. Many fans believe that Ford is ready for a singles run that could lead him to a title reign of his own.

Montez participated in the Elimination Chamber match for the United States Championship earlier this year, where he impressed everyone with his performance. However, the creative team did not put the title on him to turn him into a solo star.

Roman Reigns has done extremely well to turn many babyfaces into top stars. Fans have seen opponents such as Sami Zayn, Cody Rhodes, and Jey Uso turn into megastars thanks to a rivalry with The Tribal Chief.

Similarly, Montez Ford should get into a rivalry with Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship if the company plans to turn him into a top solo star. The Head of the Table’s work on the mic and in the ring has helped give many stars a push, even when they’ve lost against him.

sᴏᴜʟ🦋 @ERAOFMONE 🏽 ROMAN REIGNS VS MONTEZ FORD, BOOK IT ROMAN REIGNS VS MONTEZ FORD, BOOK IT ☝🏽 https://t.co/DKZZ5CtAop

The creative team should take the former RAW Tag Team Champion out of the tag team division and allow him to get into a rivalry with Roman Reigns while he still holds the top titles in the company.

Ford is someone who can have a magical run with the title, just like Big E, if he wins it at some point. He is arguably one of the most entertaining stars in the company and has also shown that he is among the best in-ring workers today.

WWE veteran believes Triple H could break one of Roman Reigns' title reigns soon

The 2023 WWE Draft is around the corner, and many fans believe that the company could take one of the titles away from Roman Reigns to book two champions on the two main roster brands.

WWE veteran Dutch Mantell thinks the same and believes that one of The Tribal Chief’s World Champion runs could end soon. Speaking on Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the veteran said that RAW and SmackDown should have separate male World Champions if Roman Reigns drops one of his titles soon.

"Well, he [Triple H] can do what he wants to do, but if you put both titles on one guy, to me that's not a good business decision because you take away the ability to book two guys against each other for both belts. And what if that guy gets hurt? Your title holder in both versions, RAW and SmackDown, is on the shelf," Mantell said.

It’ll be interesting to see how the draft plays out this year. Triple H could look to give RAW and SmackDown their individual World Championships back soon by taking one title off Roman Reigns or making him do double duty until he drops one of the belts.

Do you think Roman Reigns should lose one of the World Championships in WWE soon? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

Check out a never-before-heard Chris Benoit story right here from a WWE Hall of Famer

Poll : 0 votes