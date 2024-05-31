32-year-old WWE star to finally debut on SmackDown? Exploring possibility after rumors of signing

The upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown will be marked as the fallout episode of the blue brand following King & Queen of the Ring 2024. With the Stamford-based promotion now heading towards Clash at the Castle 2024, fans can expect surprises and twists to unfold, creating hype for the Scotland Premium Live Event.

One exciting possibility is the long-awaited arrival of 32-year-old star Jacob Fatu on SmackDown. For those unaware, the former MLW champion reportedly signed with WWE a few months back but has yet to debut in the company. Many fans had anticipated his debut at Backlash France, where instead of Fatu, Tonga Loa made his arrival in the company.

However, in the forthcoming episode of SmackDown, the wait for the WWE Universe could finally come to an end with Jacob Fatu making his debut on Friday nights. Here, Solo Sikoa might introduce the 32-year-old star as the newest member of The Bloodline.

The addition of Jacob to the faction will strengthen the group as a whole. This will also add a new twist to The Bloodline Saga in the absence of Roman Reigns, making the return of the Tribal Chief even more intriguing.

It will be fascinating to see how things unfold on the impending episode of Friday Night SmackDown and if Jacob Fatu will make his debut or not.

What if Jacob Fatu does not debut on SmackDown tonight?

However, as there has already been a delay in Jacob Fatu's debut, there is a possibility that it might not take place on tonight's SmackDown. Reports suggest that WWE is concerned that the former MLW Champion could outshine the Tribal Heir, which could be a reason for the delay in his debut.

If he doesn't debut on tonight's SmackDown, Clash at the Castle could be the ideal location for his arrival. The Scotland Premium Live Event would provide a much bigger platform for Jacob to make his debut in the Stamford-based promotion.

Solo Sikoa made his main roster debut by aiding Roman Reigns against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle 2022, so WWE could follow a similar pattern with the 32-year-old star.

There is also a possibility that Jacob might align with Jimmy Uso, which could lead to Roman Reigns, Jimmy and Jey Uso, and Jacob forming an opposing Bloodline faction to Solo Sikoa.

Overall, The Bloodline Saga continues to add more layers and depth to its storyline. It will be interesting to see whether a new chapter will be added in tonight's episode of the blue brand or not.

