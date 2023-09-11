32-year-old WWE Superstar to return on RAW after 411 days to fight Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship? Exploring the possibility

Gunther has been an indomitable force in WWE, carrying forward the legacy of the Intercontinental Championship. He recently defended his title at Superstar Spectacle in India. However, it was his opponent that made the headlines, leaving fans baffled.

The Ring General faced Indian superstar Shanky in a match at the spectacular house show. Since then, there have been rumors that the 32-year-old could return to Monday Night Raw after 411 days and engage in a full-fledged feud with the Intercontinental Champion.

The possibility of it happening cannot be ruled out; however, it looks quite implausible at the moment. It is because Shanky has been away from WWE television for more than a year now. He last appeared on the July 22 episode of SmackDown, and since then, no traces of him have been found.

Therefore, with Gunther's red-hot momentum, it seems unlikely that WWE will book him in an outlandish feud with a lower-card superstar. Apart from this, house shows do not correspond to storylines, as the matches are just for the sake of entertainment for the live crowd.

With Superstar Spectacle being held in India, WWE wanted to give Shanky a big moment on his home soil. Thus, the company might not have any major plans for the 32-year-old to have a feud with the current Intercontinental Champion.

WWE seemingly has huge plans for Gunther

The Ring General has been unstoppable on the main roster with his unprecedented Intercontinental Championship reign. He has faced some of the most prominent names on the roster and has vanquished them all.

Gunther recently inscribed his name on the pages of history by becoming the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in WWE. Following this milestone, WWE CCO Triple H posted on X and congratulated him.

The Game said that Gunther is defining his own legacy, and this is just the beginning. Therefore, WWE seemingly has some huge plans for the 36-year-old, as Triple H's comments hint towards it.

Xero News previously reported that Gunther is pitched to win next year's Royal Rumble, which seems on track with his progression. On the other hand, there have also been rumors that WWE is contemplating a blockbuster match for him at WrestleMania 40 against Brock Lesnar.

Whatever the case is, WWE is definitely high on the Ring General for a mega push going forward. It will be interesting to see what unfolds for the current Intercontinental Champion in the coming months.