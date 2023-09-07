Gunther to receive a custom Intercontinental Championship on his milestone? Exploring possibility

Gunther has been treading the path of greatness and is marching towards a glory that will be etched in the pages of wrestling history. The Ring General is just a few days away from becoming the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in the history of WWE.

September 8 will be the day when the Imperium leader will surpass the 35-year-old record and achieve this unprecedented milestone. There is absolutely not a shadow of a doubt that he has brought back the prestige of the title and reinstated its lost glory.

As of now, there has been no hint of plans by WWE to offer Gunther a custom title belt for his historic accomplishment. This may be because the 36-year-old has already elevated the status of the current Intercontinental Championship belt that he holds, which stands as an embodiment of sheer dominance.

The title has looked pristine and impeccable for the first time in years, thanks to The Ring General's dominant championship reign. Therefore, WWE has no reason to replace the current IC title with a customized one.

The Imperium leader is just days away from breaking Honky Tonk Man's legendary 454-day reign and creating a new chapter in the modern era. His title reign will remain a testament to his unfathomable dominance and fervor.

Expand Tweet

Possible timeline for Gunther to lose the Intercontinental title

WWE has been building Gunther as a juggernaut on the main roster. Ever since his debut, he has been a force to be reckoned with and has given a glimpse of his untamed potential. His Intercontinental Championship reign has cemented his name in the industry.

While his title reign has been phenomenal so far, it is destined to come to an end at some point. The Ring General will soon become the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in the history of WWE.

The company has been pushing him to achieve this unprecedented feat as WWE is rewriting the pages of history. WWE seemingly has huge plans to catapult Gunther into the main event picture following his milestone.

There have been rumors that Gunther will win the Royal Rumble 2024, following which the company will possibly inject him into the World Heavyweight Championship picture at The Showcase of the Immortals.

Therefore, the Ring General is expected to lose the Intercontinental Championship around the time of Royal Rumble next year. It will pave the way for him to enter the main event picture and lurk around the world title on Monday Night Raw.

Recommended Video Why WWE fans LOVE John Cena