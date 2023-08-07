33-year-old to attack Damian Priest for Finn Balor tonight? Analyzing the chances

Damian Priest and Finn Balor are likely once again at odds following what transpired in the World Heavyweight Championship match at SummerSlam. The relationship between the two superstars looks fragile, as Balor believes Priest cost him the title match against Seth Rollins.

While Finn Balor's hands are tied as he cannot attack his Judgment Day stablemate, there's one name who can do that on behalf of Balor. There's a good possibility that JD McDonagh will show up this week on RAW and attack Damian Priest to avenge Balor's loss.

It will make sense as McDonagh is Finn's protege, who will seek retribution from Senor Money in the Bank. He has been following in the footsteps of his master, and this will be his moment to prove his allegiance. The 33-year-old has not done much since his debut on the main roster.

Therefore, it looks like the perfect opportunity for him to get the spotlight and make his mark on Monday Night RAW. Moreover, it will be interesting to see him feud with Damian Priest, as the latter is the current Mr. Money in the Bank. It remains to be seen where Finn Balor lies if JD McDonagh attacks his Judgment Day buddy.

Possibility of JD McDonagh attacking Damian Priest

The members of The Judgment Day are currently involved in their own storylines on the main roster. While Finn Balor has been around the title picture, Damian Priest has been lurking with his MITB briefcase. On the other hand, Dominik Mysterio is currently involved in NXT with his NXT North American Championship.

Therefore, the chances of JD McDonagh attacking Priest are quite low, as The Judgment Day is already involved in compelling storylines. While McDonagh seeking revenge on The Archer of Infamy might make sense, considering that he is Finn Balor's protege, it looks superfluous at the moment.

The Judgment Day's storyline will unravel interesting things after what transpired at SummerSlam. Finn Balor and Damian Priest likely have a rift with each other, as there has been tension between them since the 40-year-old won the Money in the Bank briefcase.

Both superstars have been lurking around Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship. With Payback being WWE's next premium live event, it will be interesting to see what the creative has in store for these three superstars going forward. Priest having the briefcase adds an element of intrigue and trepidation every week on RAW.

What do you think will happen with The Judgment Day moving forward? Share your prediction in the comments section below.

