33-year-old to cost The Judgment Day their titles on SmackDown? Exploring potential alliance

A 33-year-old WWE Superstar could potentially cost The Judgment Day their Undisputed Tag Team Championship tonight on SmackDown.

The Judgment Day lost the titles to Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso at WWE Fastlane but recaptured them nine days later thanks to interference from The Bloodline's Jimmy Uso. Damian Priest and Finn Balor are scheduled to put the titles on the line against The Street Profits on tonight's edition of SmackDown. The Judgment Day will also be in action tomorrow night at Survivor Series in the Men's WarGames match.

Bobby Lashley recently had an interesting interaction with B-Fab on SmackDown. The former Hit Row member approached The All Mighty backstage, and the two excused themselves to have a private conversation.

Lashley has been trying to take The Street Profits to the next level, but it hasn't worked out yet. The former champion could potentially recruit B-Fab to his SmackDown faction, and she could interfere in tonight's title match to help Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins emerge victorious over The Judgment Day.

B-Fab was a part of the Hit Row faction that appears to be no more following Top Dolla's release from the company in September. She could decide to align with Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits on WWE SmackDown to get her main roster career back on track moving forward, and helping The Street Profits become champions would instantly prove her to be a worthy addition to the faction.

WWE Hall of Famer admits she is obsessed with The Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley

WWE legend Torrie Wilson recently claimed that she was obsessed with Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley.

The Eradicator has been dominant as Women's World Champion and is scheduled to defend the title tomorrow night at Survivor Series against Zoey Stark. Speaking with Bill Apter in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, the 48-year-old revealed that she was obsessed with the Judgment Day member and added that she is killing it on WWE RAW.

"There's a lot of really good ones, but I'm obsessed with one right now – Rhea Ripley," Wilson said. "Who isn't? She is such a bada**. I mean, they're all incredible. I've definitely gone through periods where I've been super obsessed with Charlotte and then super obsessed with Sasha Banks, Bianca. They're all up there, right? But Rhea Ripley right now is just killing it." [5:32 – 6:05]

You can check out the full interview with Torrie Wilson in the video below:

Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits have the potential to be a very powerful faction on the blue brand. It will be interesting to see if The Street Profits can capture the Undisputed Tag Team Championship from The Judgment Day tonight on WWE SmackDown.

