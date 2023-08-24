33-year-old must prove himself to The Judgment Day by challenging Cody Rhodes on WWE RAW

A 33-year-old WWE Superstar must try to prove himself to The Judgment Day by challenging Cody Rhodes on RAW.

Rhodes took some shots at JD McDonagh this week. The American Nightmare poked fun at the size of McDonagh's head and joked that he should be the next superstar in line to have a Funko Pop doll. McDonagh and Finn Balor have developed a bond on the red brand, but he has not been allowed to join the heel group yet.

This past Monday night on WWE RAW, JD McDonagh attempted to help The Judgment Day defeat Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens but it backfired. He tossed the Money in the Bank briefcase in the ring but Kevin Owens intercepted it. Owens struck Balor with the briefcase to end the match via disqualification. The Judgment Day attacked after the bell but Cody Rhodes made the save. Rhodes, Zayn, and Owens then defeated the faction in a 6-man tag team match in the main event.

There has been tension within The Judgment Day ever since Damian Priest won the Money in the Bank contract on July 1st. McDonagh could make a good impression with the faction and state that he will take care of Rhodes moving forward. A rivalry against the 38-year-old star would increase McDonagh's popularity and prove to The Judgment Day that he is a superstar worth adding to the group.

Expand Tweet

Former WWE writer Vince Russo compares JD McDonagh to Austin Theory

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo does not believe that JD McDonagh stands out on the main roster.

The Irish Ace was called up during the WWE Draft earlier this year and aligned himself with Finn Balor. On this week's edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo claimed that McDonagh was similar to former United States Champion Austin Theory. The former writer stated that McDonagh is another wrestler who came through NXT and doesn't stick out on WWE television.

"Bro, come on, man. This guy, man. It's another Austin Theory. This is Austin Theory 2.0. Guys that go through NXT, they appear on TV and they're just wrestlers." [20:02 - 20:15]

You can check out the full episode in the video below:

The storyline with McDonagh and Balor has become quite interesting on WWE RAW. It will be fascinating to see if he eventually joins the group or continues to add to the issues the faction is currently having on the red brand.

Do you think JD McDonagh is a fit in The Judgment Day? Let us know in the comments section below.

Recommended Video The Cody Rhodes gimmick everyone forgot