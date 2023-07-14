33-year-old star to feud with WWE legend after interacting with The Rock and John Cena? Exploring the chances

The Rock and John Cena are two of the biggest names in the world of sports entertainment. They continue to interact with the WWE roster, whether it’s inside the ring or on social media. It is possible that their recent interaction with a rising star could lead to a huge feud with another Hall of Famer.

The rising star we’re talking about is Grayson Waller, and he might enter into a feud with Rey Mysterio after his recent interaction with The Rock and John Cena. The arrogant Aussie never misses the opportunity to rub WWE legends the wrong way, and Rey could be next in line.

Waller made his main roster in-ring debut on SmackDown last Friday in Madison Square Garden. The Moment Maker took on Edge after trying to convince him to announce his retirement on The Grayson Waller Effect show earlier in the night.

Though he lost to Edge, Waller did receive a post-match nod from the Rated-R Superstar. Just a week earlier, Waller had been put in a segment with John Cena in front of a capacity crowd at Money in the Bank.

WWE officials are seemingly supportive of the Australian and could also put him in a program with Stone Cold Steve Austin in the near future. The Texas Rattlesnake is reportedly set to work a program with someone from SmackDown, and Waller could be that someone.

Grayson Waller invited The Rock to SmackDown

Following his in-ring debut on the main roster at Madison Square Garden, Waller took shots at The Rock, of all people, for his infamous WWE debut way back at Survivor Series 1996.

The Great One surprisingly replied to Waller on Twitter. After blaming his Survivor Series 1996 gear on Triple H, Rocky fired back at Waller with insults of his own. This led to the former NXT star inviting the People’s Champion to SmackDown.

Grayson Waller @GraysonWWE

You still have an open invitation to be a guest on The Grayson Waller Effect though! Sounds like you’re in desperate need of the Grayson Waller rub twitter.com/therock/status… Dwayne Johnson @TheRock

That outfit was so cringe 🏾 🏾

Here’s what’s more cringe - the fact you look and sound like you dropped out of some jabroni’s balloon knot.

Nice haircut, you Outback Jack Off.

It remains to be seen if The Rock will accept the Aussie’s invite to the blue brand.

