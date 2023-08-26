33-year-old star to "finish Bray Wyatt's story" in WWE? Exploring the chances

The tragic passing of Bray Wyatt has left a massive void in the world. WWE will miss his inspiring creativity and ability to connect with audiences easily. The two-time Universal Champion was a phenomenal storyteller.

That's what Wyatt did until he was taken off WWE television in February. His story has been left incomplete, with Uncle Howdy yet to appear since the road to WrestleMania 39 as well. However, there is a way it can continue.

The supposed man behind Uncle Howdy, Taylor Rotunda (Bo Dallas), was an essential piece of Bray Wyatt's story. In fact, he might be one of a few people who knew the direction it was going in.

As a result, Windham's younger brother could resume the angle as the main character and bring the story to its natural conclusion. WWE viewers would love to see it happen.

However, as lovely as it sounds, the chances of it happening are extremely low. WWE themselves seemingly closed this chapter while paying tribute to Bray Wyatt on SmackDown, as the lantern placed in the middle of the ring at the end of the show symbolized an end to the Bray Wyatt saga.

Should he continue to wrestle, Taylor Rotunda could become Bo Dallas again or adopt a brand new persona. Either way, Wyatt's legacy in WWE may never be matched. He was one of the most unique wrestlers of all time.

Bray Wyatt's closest friends were on WWE SmackDown

SmackDown opened with a ten-bell salute for Wyatt and WWE Hall of Famer Terry Funk, who had passed away earlier this week. The entire SmackDown roster was on the stage, along with Cody Rhodes and former Wyatt Family members Erick Rowan and Braun Strowman.

The two were present as WWE paid a fitting tribute to Bray Wyatt. They have seen two fellow faction members pass away, with Brodie Lee's (fka Luke Harper) untimely demise in December 2020.

Rowan and Strowman showed remarkable strength to appear on SmackDown.

We at Sportskeeda would like to extend our condolences to the entire Rotunda family.

