33-year-old star to officially turn babyface for the first time in WWE at Backlash 2025? Exploring the possibility

WWE Backlash 2025 could mark a major shift in Jacob Fatu's on-screen character. The 33-year-old is set to defend his United States Championship in a Fatal Four-Way Match against LA Knight, Drew McIntyre, and Damian Priest at the PLE. While all eyes will be on the four superstars during the match, Solo Sikoa may pull off a major twist by betraying The Samoan Werewolf, leading to Fatu's babyface turn.

Tensions between Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa have been building over the past few months. WWE has been teasing a rift for months, and dragging it further may lead to fans losing interest in the story. Backlash is the perfect stage to launch the feud. The Street Champ could attack his fellow Samoan and cost Jacob the title. This move could turn the 33-year-old into a babyface and lead to a heated rivalry between the new Bloodline members ahead of SummerSlam 2025.

Losing the title due to outside interference won’t hurt the champion’s image. Instead, it will fuel his anger and transform him into a massive fan favorite ready to go after the one who betrayed him.

This feud has the potential to be one of the biggest non-title rivalries heading into The Biggest Party of The Summer. The potential turn of events at Backlash 2025 could give the WWE Universe the babyface version of The Samoan Werewolf for the first time since his debut in the company. That said, this is just speculative at this point.

When will WWE Backlash 2025 start?

WWE Backlash 2025 is set to take place in St. Louis, Missouri, later tonight. Fans are eagerly waiting for the action to commence. The premium live event will feature five exciting matches, with John Cena vs. Randy Orton for the Undisputed WWE Title being the main event.

The timings for the show are listed below:

The main show will start at 7 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. CT / 4 p.m. PT (Saturday) in the USA.

India and Sri Lanka: 4:30 a.m. IST (Sunday)

Australia: 9 a.m. AEST (Sunday)

UK: 11 p.m. GMT (Saturday)

It will be interesting to see what the Triple H-led creative team has in store for fans at the PLE.

