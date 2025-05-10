Jacob Fatu is alone now despite Solo Sikoa

Even though Solo Sikoa is apparently managing Jacob Fatu, the star may just be alone at the moment in the biggest way. After tonight's show, his isolation was further solidified.
The star has a lot to do still as he's going to be defending the United States Championship in a Fatal Four-way match - something that may result in his losing the title. He has to put it on the line against Drew McIntyre, LA Knight, and Damian Priest tomorrow, on WWE Backlash. The star has his work cut out for him, given that each of the stars will be bringing everything to the table to win it back.
However, tonight, showed another vulnerable side of Jacob Fatu. The star is working with Solo Sikoa, at the moment, but he may be the star's weakness at the moment. Tonight, he resulted in another loss for Fatu as it was Sikoa who took the loss for his team.
Backstage, he was left even more frustrated, saying that he didn't have anyone to back Jacob Fatu up because Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa were both injured. While he may have been referring to another star arriving, it seems that the star has now been left with no one he can depend on.
Solo Sikoa has been alongside Fatu but has not really helped him much. It could be that Fatu is about to be betrayed, but the coming weeks will confirm it.