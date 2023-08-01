33-year-old WWE star needs to join Gunther and Imperium to help battle popular RAW stable

Will Gunther and Imperium introduce a new member to their clique on WWE's flagship show?

Chad Gable and The Ring General worked a much-raved non-title match this week on RAW. If a feud between Alpha Academy and Imperium could spark, Gunther's faction might need a female member.

Lacey Evans, albeit a SmackDown superstar presently, fits the aesthetic of Imperium on WWE RAW. Being former military personnel, the discipline she was embedded in will be unquestionably portent for the women's division.

Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser, Giovanni Vinci, and Lacey Evans could be a strong team to take on Alpha Academy and even The Judgment Day down the line.

This will automatically put The Lady on the map, something she seriously is hurting from presently. While the US Military Sargeant gimmick fits her, the smacks and jabs with Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter on social media did not do Lacey Evans any favors in getting television time.

Perhaps, her addition to the Intercontinental Champion's stable will even turn a new chapter in the Imperium's run on WWE RAW.

Gunther on which female WWE star would be fitting to join Imperium on RAW

Gunther gave away two names from the current crop of talents in the women's division who could join Imperium on the red brand. IYO SKY and the other is 14-time Women's Champion Charlotte Flair.

The Ring General revealed during an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta which stars could fit within the mold of his villainous stable:

"We get asked often if we want additional members or something. I think no, we're good how we are. I think if we have to choose someone I think it would either be IYO [SKY] or Charlotte [Flair], I would think."

