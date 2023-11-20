34-year-old former champion to help Xia Li win against Becky Lynch on WWE RAW? Exploring the possibility

Xia Li has been on a rampage lately against former Women's Champion Becky Lynch. The two will square off in a one-on-one match tonight on Monday Night RAW, emanating from Van Andel Arena in Michigan.

However, Lynch could be on the receiving end of a defeat tonight as a SmackDown Superstar could help Xia Li win her match. The name in question is none other than multi-time women's champion Bayley.

Last week on SmackDown, Becky Lynch stood against The Damage CTRL as she joined Bianca Belair's team as the fourth member of the Women's WarGames match.

Therefore, there's a good possibility that Bayley could appear on the red brand tonight to cost Becky her match against Xia. Moreover, it will be the go-home edition of RAW before the Survivor Series.

Therefore, WWE will look to add fuel to their ongoing rivalry ahead of the WarGames match. Things might turn out chaotic tonight on the show, as it will have major implications for the upcoming premium live event.

The reason behind Becky Lynch and Xia Li's feud

When Becky Lynch was the NXT Women's Champion, she gave opportunities to all the women who were overlooked on the roster. Superstars like Tiffany Stratton, Tegan Nox, Indi Hartwell, and others received the spotlight.

However, one of the superstars who was left behind was Xia Li. Big Time Becks promised the 35-year-old to give her a title shot. However, it never materialized, as Lynch lost the NXT Women's Title to Lyra Valkyria at NXT Halloween Havoc.

Since then, Xia Li has been on a rampage to seek retribution as she felt ignored by The Man. She attacked Becky Lynch on the November 6 episode of Monday Night RAW to get her attention, and she succeeded.

As a result, the two will settle their dispute once and for all as they go head to head on tonight's edition of the show. While Becky is expected to win the match, the possibility of outside interference cannot be ruled out.

Moreover, with it being the go-home edition of RAW before the Survivor Series, it will be interesting to see how WWE builds up the Women's WarGames match.

