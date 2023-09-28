34-year-old former champion should return to take out Jade Cargill at WWE Fastlane

A 34-year-old WWE Superstar should return to ruin Jade Cargill's night at WWE Fastlane.

WWE's newest superstar hasn't been announced for the premium live event on October 7th, but Grayson Waller is already trying to get her attention. Waller welcomed Cody Rhodes on The Grayson Waller Effect at Payback earlier this month and could be trying to land Cargill as his guest at Fastlane.

Bianca Belair has been absent from SmackDown as of late but has to still be stewing about what went down at SummerSlam. Asuka entered the premium live event as WWE Women's Champion and wrestled against Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair in a Triple Threat match. Belair emerged victorious after a hard-fought match, but Iyo Sky immediately cashed in her Money in the Bank contract to become the new champion.

Belair could be growing jealous on the sidelines watching Jade Cargill get all of this attention after signing with the company. Instead of going after Iyo Sky, Belair may decide to spoil Cargill's debut and start a rivalry with the 31-year-old star.

The wrestling world has already made it known that they would like to see a feud between the two superstars, and The EST may decide to confront Cargill at Fastlane. Jade made a name for herself in All Elite Wrestling, but a storyline with Bianca Belair would be an effective way to introduce her to the WWE Universe.

Jade Cargill wants to battle Bianca Belair at WWE WrestleMania

Jade Cargill has already stated that she wants to face Bianca Belair at a future WrestleMania.

After signing with the company, Jade Cargill was interviewed by ESPN and was asked about a potential matchup against Bianca Belair. Cargill referred to the bout as a "dream match" and added that the two stars could main event WrestleMania down the line.

"I am [interested in facing Belair], and it's definitely a WrestleMania main event. That's something that will have people glued to their television screens. That's something that will have people buying out stadiums. That's a dream match and I think people will show up and show out for that one," said Cargill. [6:15-6:31]

You can check out the full interview in the video below:

Jade Cargill has the look of a star and has the potential to be an incredible addition to the promotion's women's division. It will be interesting to see when the former TBS Champion makes her debut for the company in the weeks ahead.

Would you like to see Cargill start in NXT or join the main roster right away? Sound off in the comments section below.

