34-year-old star to betray Damage CTRL at WWE Survivor Series? Potential hint analyzed

Damage CTRL is set for a significant appearance at the WWE Survivor Series Premium Live Event as they are scheduled to participate in a WarGames match. Though all seems well, especially with their two newest additions, one member of the faction can have different plans.

Kairi Sane returned during Crown Jewel by helping IYO SKY retain the Women's Championship. Not long after, Asuka also received an offer to join the group. The group's new lineup is undoubtedly exciting, but it's well-documented that Bayley has had a history with Kairi. However, it looks like The Role Model is ready for anything at WWE Survivor Series.

Bayley recently posted a throwback photo with Kairi and Asuka with former WWE star Sasha Banks, now known as Mercedes Moné, on her Instagram stories. She wrote, "I've always got a plan" in the caption.

It seems like The Role Model is giving a subtle hint to his teammates about her capabilities, especially against The Kabuki Warriors, with whom The Boss N Hug Connection feuded for a while. With this in mind, it could also be said that Bayley is simply giving a warning to the new recruits that they better not try any funny business at the WWE Survivor Series PLE.

Some fans even speculated that Mercedes could return to the event if her former partner gets attacked. However, it looks highly unlikely since she is currently out of action due to an injury and is focused on competing elsewhere.

Did Damage CTRL tease kicking out Bayley?

Damage CTRL has experienced some tension ever since adding Asuka and Sane, especially for the latter. It's known that Bayley attacked Kairi in her last WWE appearance in 2020 before returning this year. As it turns out, things may still not be smooth sailing for both parties.

In a previous SmackDown episode, Damage CTRL opened the show, and cracks within the group were present immediately. IYO, Asuka, and Kairi began talking amongst themselves in Japanese.

Bayley got curious about what they were discussing, and Dakota stated that they believed one member didn't fit into the group. They all looked at The Role Model teasingly before Kai stated it was The Empress of Tomorrow since she wasn't an official member yet.

Who are the opponents of Damage CTRL at WWE Survivor Series?

IYO SKY, Asuka, Kairi, and Bayley are scheduled to compete at WWE Survivor Series against Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, Shotzi, and Becky Lynch in a WarGames match.

It would be interesting to see what will happen with Damage CTRL at the upcoming premium live event.