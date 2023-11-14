34-year-old WWE superstar to join Team Bianca at Survivor Series: WarGames? It's not Becky Lynch; exploring the possibility

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames is a few weeks away, and the company has seemingly planned a massive Women's WarGames match featuring the likes of Bayley, Bianca Belair, and more.

For those unaware, the latest edition of WWE SmackDown featured a heated assault involving Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, and Shotzi against Bayley, Kairi Sane, IYO SKY, and Asuka. This will seemingly lead to a Women's WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2023.

If that match is in the plan, Team Belair will need another member to equal the numbers of the stronger-than-ever Damage CTRL. While there has been a buzz about Becky Lynch being the remaining member, she's from RAW, so she might be unable to participate in the battle. However, Mia Yim could step in to even the odds.

The 34-year-old star is a respected babyface on the roster aligned with The O.C. She also competed in last year's WarGames match. Her experience will certainly help the babyface team at the upcoming premium live event. This is just speculation for now, and nothing is confirmed. However, this scenario is highly possible.

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2023 is stacked

This year's WWE Survivor Series: Wargames will expectedly feature two matches inside the punishing structure. Seth Rollins, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and Cody Rhodes are set to battle The Judgment Day in a WarGames match.

The encounter is expected to produce several major moments, and there are also rumors of Randy Orton returning as the babyface team's final member in case Drew McIntyre turns heel and joins The Judgment Day.

From what happened on the latest edition of SmackDown, the heel Santos Escobar may battle his idol Rey Mysterio at the upcoming premium live event, which will be a sight to witness.

Fans have also been anticipating CM Punk's return to the company after nine years as he's a free agent, and the show will be held in his hometown of Chicago. All questions will be answered on November 25.

