34-year-old WWE Superstar to be kicked out of iconic faction on SmackDown? Exploring the possibility

In recent times, WWE has been focusing predominantly on building strong stables among their roster, with one such faction being Damage CTRL. The group recently saw a shocking turn of events at the Crown Jewel premium live event, with the return of Kairi Sane.

Sane made her astounding return at the Saudi event and aligned herself with Iyo Sky. However, one superstar who was utterly terrified to see the Pirate Princess return, was Damage CTRL leader Bayley. This is because the two superstars have a storied history, as Bayley was the one who attacked Kairi Sane before sending her away from WWE. Therefore, Sane returning and aligning with Iyo seems to be a major concern for the Role Model.

The 34-year-old could soon be kicked out of her own faction. The possibility of it happening is quite strong, as Sane might still have bad blood with Bayley for what she did. Therefore, she might look to exact vengeance on the former women's champion. Moreover, Bayley and Iyo have not been on the same page lately, as the latter has often been exasperated with her faction's leader.

Therefore, these factors might become the reasons for the Role Model to be kicked out of the group. Although it might not happen immediately, the prospect of it happening at some point in the future is almost definite.

Possibility of Kairi Sane joining Damage CTRL

Kairi Sane's return has once again rejuvenated the women's division on SmackDown, leaving endless possibilities. Her alignment with Iyo Sky at Crown Jewel seemingly hints at her possible direction going forward.

The Pirate Princess is likely to work with the WWE Women's Champion on SmackDown. However, the possibility of her joining Damage CTRL is slightly less likely at this juncture. It looks like the faction is already in a shambolic state. While Dakota Kai is injured and not involved in storylines, Iyo Sky has been at loggerheads with Bayley in many instances.

Therefore, Kairi Sane might not join the stable and instead work separately, aligning herself with the Genius of the Sky. There is also a possibility that Sane might prompt Iyo to leave the faction.

There are many questions that have been running through the minds of fans, and the upcoming episodes of SmackDown will likely make things clearer on what the future holds for Kairi Sane and Damage CTRL.

