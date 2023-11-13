35-year-old WWE Superstar to join Damage CTRL at Survivor Series WarGames? Exploring the likelihood

WWE Survivor Series WarGames is currently one of the biggest talking points among pro wrestling fans. The titular match would allow multiple heels and babyfaces to simultaneously trade blows in the ring.

In the women’s division, Team Bianca Belair is likely to take on Damage CTRL. As of now, the babyface squad comprises Belair, Charlotte Flair, and Shotzi. On the other hand, the heel side includes IYO SKY, Bayley, Kairi Sane, and Asuka. Interestingly, Becky Lynch is rumored to join the babyfaces when they lock horns with The Role Model-led group.

Lynch is currently feuding with Xia Li. Hence, if The Man joins the babyfaces, Li can join Damage CTRL for the WarGames match. It will significantly boost their ongoing rivalry and allow the upstart to compete at a high-profile event.

If the 35-year-old joins Damage CTRL, Team Belair will need another superstar to even out the numbers. The fifth member of the babyface squad could be Jade Cargill. The WWE Universe is excitedly waiting for Cargill’s debut, and WarGames is seemingly the apt platform for the star to showcase her skills.

The former TBS Champion has been training at the Performance Center, and fans have seen her in backstage segments with Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch. This has created much hype surrounding her first match.

WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2023 promises to be full of surprises

It goes without saying that WWE always has some surprises up its sleeve. Hence, one should walk into the event knowing something unexpected could happen.

In the Men’s WarGames match, The Judgment Day and JD McDonagh will take on Team Cody Rhodes, comprising The American Nightmare, Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, and Jey Uso.

Per a recent report, Drew McIntyre could join The Judgment Day in their battle against Team Rhodes. Meanwhile, the fifth member of the babyface squad might be a returning Randy Orton. To have Drew McIntyre’s heel turn and Orton’s potential return at the same premium live event could be a massive treat for the WWE Universe.

