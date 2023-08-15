36-year-old former champion needs to return at upcoming WWE event to fill the void left by Roman Reigns

A recent report disclosed that Roman Reigns and the entire Bloodline are not expected to be there on WWE SmackDown in the upcoming episode. Reigns may not even be present at the company's next premium live event - Payback.

This is a major opportunity to utilize the stars of the roster who do not get enough television time while also simultaneously bringing back Bray Wyatt.

Mike Rotunda, Bray's father, provided an update on his son while doing an exclusive interview for Sportskeeda Wrestling:

"You read a lot of stuff on the internet, which I wouldn't believe a lot of it or, in my case, any of it. So, Bray Wyatt, I'm sure will return to WWE hopefully shortly and we'll go from there." [0:50 - 1:03]

The truth of the matter is that whatever people say, Bray Wyatt's return would instantly disrupt WWE TV, and viewers will have something to invest in in the coming months. There are plenty of directions the creative team can go with the former Universal Champion.

It was heavily rumored earlier this year that The Eater of Worlds would be back to Monday Night RAW upon his return. Fans were sent into a frenzy at the possibility of Bray Wyatt feuding with his former mentor Cody Rhodes.

If Bray is returning to the blue brand, where he was last seen, a rivalry with his former foe Roman Reigns can still spark interest among viewers.

Wrestling veteran believes Bray Wyatt's body of work is not WWE material

Dutch Mantell spoke extensively on Tru Heel Heat Wrestling about Wyatt - a former three-time world champion - making some controversial comments. According to the veteran, the Wyatt does not "understand wrestling" all that much:

"Bray Wyatt is writing this stuff... Well, it may have been okay for a comic book, but it's not okay for WWE television. It's not action," Dutch Mantell said.

Bray Wyatt's storylines have been hit-or-miss in the past, with those against current AEW star Bryan Danielson (fka Daniel Bryan) and John Cena being some of the best, while Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman being on the other side of the spectrum.

