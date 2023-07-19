36-year-old star teases joining The Judgment Day? It's not JD McDonagh or Lyra Valkyria

The Judgment Day picked up another huge win on WWE NXT this week. The July 18, 2023, episode of the white-and-gold brand saw Dominik Mysterio defeat Wes Lee for the North American Championship. After the show, a 36-year-old star referenced Damian Priest’s catchphrase in a tweet. Fans might wonder if the said star is dropping hints about joining the dominant faction.

The person in question is none other than Dijak. The NXT star posted a picture of The Judgment Day inside the ring after Dominik Mysterio’s first singles WWE title win with the caption, “All Rise motherf*****!”. For those unaware, the words “all rise” are synonymous with the RAW faction, especially Damian Priest.

Apparently, Dijak is just trying to have some fun on Twitter by recreating this viral video from years ago in the form of hilarious Twitter threads. It is worth mentioning that Dijak is great friends with Priest, and the two have known each other since their indie days. Fans shouldn’t be surprised if The Archer of Infamy ends up recruiting the 36-year-old in his group.

Check out their match from two years ago below:

Dijak was part of a significant angle on NXT this week. He interfered during Eddie Thorpe’s match against Oro Mensah by taking him out with a big boot. Dijak’s actions cost the NXT Underground survivor his match against the Meta-Four member. It remains to be seen if the big man will explain his actions next week on NXT.

Dijak and The Judgment Day to cross paths in NXT? It is possible

The last time Dijak and Damian Priest shared a ring, the former was still called T-Bar. With The Judgment Day likely to make additional appearances on NXT going forward, it is possible the group, or at least Priest, could cross paths with his long-time rival on the white-and-gold brand.

The faction has seemingly addressed its internal differences and could be looking to scout potential new members in WWE’s developmental brand. NXT apparently teased a possible alliance between Rhea Ripley and an NXT star several weeks ago. It remains to be seen if Finn Balor and his group will leave NXT stronger than ever.

