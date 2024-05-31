36-year-old WWE star hinted at being a part of the Uncle Howdy and Wyatt 6 storyline seven months ago: What happened?

WWE has been dropping several teases in recent times in regard to the Uncle Howdy storyline, which is seemingly on the horizon. Howdy is expected to debut with Wyatt 6 upon returning to WWE television. It appears that a member of the potential group already teased being a part of the storyline several months ago.

The name in question is NXT star Joe Gacy. He is speculated to be one of the members of Howdy's rumored faction, Wyatt 6, which he seemingly teased in his old promo in NXT. The 36-year-old delivered a cryptic promo back in November last year, in which he was seen on an abandoned road against an eerie background. He stated that somebody constantly yelled at him in the back of his ear until he saw nothing but red.

This seems to be a subtle reference to Bray Wyatt, as the late superstar once said he was "the color red in a world full of black and white."

Furthermore, it is interesting that a faint voice could be heard in the video whispering "Yowie Wowie" in the background, just as Joe Gacy claimed to hear someone yelling at his ears constantly.

This seems to be a major hint that the NXT superstar indicated several months ago that he would eventually be associated with Bray Wyatt and involved in the storyline of Uncle Howdy on the main roster.

Who are the rumored names to be in Uncle Howdy's potential faction?

WWE has been dropping several clues weekly on RAW and SmackDown through QR codes, unraveling strange things. Uncle Howdy is rumored to return with a faction having five other members, completing the Wyatt 6, a group that would tread the path of Bray Wyatt.

The Stamford-based promotion has subtly revealed the members of the potential faction through the QR codes displayed every week. Howdy's rumored faction would feature Erick Rowan, Joe Gacy, Nikki Cross, Dexter Lumis, and Alexa Bliss.

While a few of the names were associated with The Eater of Worlds in the past, others are no strangers to outlandish gimmicks. Therefore, when they return to WWE television, all these members could unite to form the cult faction, Wyatt 6.

It remains to be seen when Uncle Howdy debuts his new faction on WWE, as fans have been on the edge of their seats for quite some time.

