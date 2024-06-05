36-year wrestling veteran to join Cody Rhodes in WWE? Exploring potential surprise 

Cody Rhodes is already having a memorable first reign as the Undisputed WWE Champion. His run could become even more memorable if a respected legend joins him in the sports entertainment juggernaut.

After ending Roman Reigns' 1,316-day title reign at WrestleMania 40, Cody Rhodes moved to WWE SmackDown. While Jey Uso, John Cena, and The Undertaker proved to be solid allies on The Grandest Stage of Them All, The American Nightmare is currently without any friends during his run as champion. With another chapter of his rivalry with AJ Styles beginning, it will be great to see someone have his back.

This star could be none other than AEW star and Cody's real-life brother Dustin Rhodes (Goldust in WWE). The two shared memorable moments in AEW, and the 36-year wrestling veteran recently posted a picture from their time in the company. This could be a subtle tease towards their potential WWE reunion.

As far as contractual obligations are concerned Dustin's contract is rumored to expire in September 2024. If a new contract isn't signed, fans could see him reunite with his sibling under Triple H's creative control. As of now, this is just speculation, and nothing is confirmed.

What did Cody Rhodes say about Dustin Rhodes' potential WWE return?

While fans always speculate, Cody Rhodes shared his thoughts on possibly reuniting with Dustin Rhodes in WWE. He discusses the topic during the Road to WrestleMania 40.

Speaking in an interview, The American Nightmare explained how special a reunion with his brother will be for him. He said he missed his elder brother, especially as WrestleMania 40 approached. He also pointed out that he didn't have many stories to be made out of their father, Dusty Rhodes, and he also wanted fans to acknowledge that what he does is also for his elder brother.

With the brothers frequently expressing their desire to work together, it may be safe to say it is only a matter of time before fans see them together in the squared circle. The storylines involving the two will be must-watch television.

