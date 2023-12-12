37-year-old champion to attack Adam Pearce on WWE Raw tonight? Exploring why it may happen 

In tonight's edition of WWE RAW, Adam Pearce is set to have a big night as, after failing to secure Randy Orton for his Red brand, the RAW General Manager has the opportunity to sign CM Punk as an exclusive superstar for Monday Night RAW.

For those unaware, the company has already announced another appearance of CM Punk on tonight's edition of RAW. It was also revealed that the Best in the World will make his final decision regarding his brand status. Even before RAW, Punk also visited Nick Aldis on SmackDown and recently appeared on NXT Deadline with Shawn Michaels.

However, in case Adam successfully signs the Voice of the Voiceless for his brand, Seth Rollins might not be pleased with the decision. The heat between the Visionary and Punk has been evident since before Punk arrived in the Stamford-based Promotion. Rollins' frustration was observable when the former AEW star made his return at Survivor Series WarGames.

Additionally, Seth also targeted CM Punk in his recent promos at the house shows while addressing the crowd.

So, the potential scenario that might unfold could see the World Heavyweight Champion launching an attack on Adam Pearce due to having CM Punk on the Red brand. However, it is important to note that last week Pearce informed Rollins regarding his intention to sign Punk on his brand.

The Visionary responded by warning him that when CM Punk inevitably shows his true colors, Adam Pearce should leave him to Rollins and let him do what he does.

As Adam Pearce already has the prior permission of the Champion, Rollins launching an attack on the RAW General Manager seems highly unlikely to unfold. Despite this, it will be interesting to see how things will unfold in tonight's edition of WWE RAW when the Voice of the Voiceless appears to make his decision.

What else will happen on RAW tonight besides Adam Pearce appearing with CM Punk?

Tonight's edition of WWE RAW is set to feature intense clashes, with Drew McIntyre facing off against Jey Uso, seeking vengeance for past actions during his time in the Bloodline. The Scottish Warrior has been targeting the former Right Hand in recent weeks, and it appears that the simmering tension between these two will finally be settled in the ring. Rhea Ripley is also scheduled to take on Maxxine Dupri in a non-title match.

Cody Rhodes, who was attacked by Shinsuke Nakamura, is looking for redemption as he steps into the ring against the King of Strong Style. Additionally, Becky Lynch called out Nia Jax, continuing their rivalry against the Irresistible Force.

Overall, the upcoming episode of the Red brand promises to be a jam-packed edition of RAW, filled with high-stakes matchups and potential story developments.

