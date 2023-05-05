37-year-old former WWE Superstar could return to reunite with Edge on SmackDown

WWE Superstar Edge got his first WrestleMania main event against The Undertaker back in 2008. Not only was his feud with The Deadman one of his career-best, the rivalry happened at a time when The Rated-R Superstar led a stable consisting of Matt Cardona (fka Zack Ryder), Brian Myers (Curt Hawkins), Chavo Guerrero, Bam Neely and the Hall of Famer's then-on-screen romantic partner, Vickie Guerrero.

La Familia was an incredibly popular faction between 2007-09, albeit Edge benefited from it more than anybody else that was part of the group. The Ultimate Opportunist ran roughshod on the SmackDown roster and remained on top of the card during their remarkable run.

notJates @JustNotATES twitter.com/JoeMashups/sta… That’s either Zack or Curt or some other La familia member not Edge That’s either Zack or Curt or some other La familia member not Edge😭 twitter.com/JoeMashups/sta… https://t.co/hUcGfrCiRH

Matt Cardona surprised the WWE Universe when he made an official announcement via his Twitter page that both he and his former tag team partner, Curt Hawkins, will appear on SmackDown tonight.

How the former tag team champions' return to the blue brand will factor in with a potential appearance by Edge himself after the latter was drafted last week exclusive to SmackDown remains to be seen. There is, however, a major possibility that the trio could reunite on WWE TV.

Edge is riding a wave of momentum following his win against former WWE Universal Champion

WrestleMania 39 featured a Hell in a Cell bout between Edge and the "Demon" Finn Balor. The duo ended their year-long rivalry, which began with the Hall of Famer being booted out prematurely from the Judgment Day (a faction he created).

Despite Balor, Priest, Ripley and Dominik Mysterio all being part of the red brand moving forward, Triple H has already stated last week that the draft will only commence post-Backlash. This opens the door for the faction to potentially show up in a segment with Edge and his former "family."

However, considering that the story has been done to death, perhaps Matt Cardona and Brian Myers' return to Friday Night SmackDown could be for something fresh, different and completely unexpected.

Read more about Edge revealing an interesting hobby of his that is polar opposite to his "Rated-R" persona on-screen here.

Cardona himself has been dropping hints at a potential return to the global juggernaut promotion. He even recently revealed who his ideal opponent for WrestleMania 40 would be. Read more here.

Meanwhile, Brian Myers and Matt Cardona were released from their contracts by WWE due to budget cuts during the pandemic on April 15, 2020. Both the stars are currently signed to IMPACT Wrestling.

What do you think Matt Cardona and Curt Hawkins be up to on WWE SmackDown tonight? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

A former WWE star allegedly emailed Tony Khan and never got a reply. Hear the story here.

Poll : 0 votes