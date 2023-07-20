37-year-old WWE star to end Roman Reigns' 1000+ days title reign? Hear it from the man himself

Roman Reigns' run as the WWE Undisputed Universal Champion showed how dominant he could be against various superstars. He has faced multiple people to keep the gold around his face, whether they may be former champions, family members, and even celebrities. This time around, Seth Rollins is eyeing another shot at the title.

On a recent episode of IMPAULSIVE, Seth Rollins revealed that if anybody would end Roman Reigns' run, it would be him. The current WWE World Heavyweight Champion shared that the person who will eventually do so will be a big deal. The RAW star also acknowledged the achievements his former partner received and praised his work as the Tribal Chief.

Seth became the WWE World Heavyweight Championship on this year's Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia after defeating AJ Styles. Interestingly, despite the new gold, The Visionary is still keen on defeating The Tribal Chief. In the meantime, the former will have to put his focus on his current title.

What happened the last time Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns went toe-to-toe?

Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins had an epic clash in 2022

The Head of the Table and The Visionary had a long history together. They began their journey in FCW, were members of The Shield, and feuded multiple times after the group broke away. However, their feud in 2022 was one of their most personal yet.

In the lead-up to their match at Royal Rumble 2022, both stars played mind games with each other and even mentioned their time as The Hounds of Justice. The mention of their former alliance certainly struck a nerve with Roman Reigns, and Seth followed through.

In the actual event, the challenger entered the match while using The Shield's entrance music and even wore their former ring gear. The sight certainly shook up The Tribal Chief, but it wasn't enough to outsmart him.

The match ended in disqualification after Roman did not remove the Guillotine on Seth. Still, the Universal Champion retained the title as championships do not change hands by DQ.

Later that night, Reigns interfered during Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley's WWE Championship match. He cost The Beast the title and even re-united with Paul Heyman.

Who will Roman Reigns most likely face next for the Undisputed Championship?

Next month will mark the long-awaited SummerSlam Premium Live Event. Two rematches were already announced for the card, Rollins vs. Finn Balor and Cody Rhodes vs. Lesnar.

At the moment, Roman and Jey Uso have revived their feud, and it looks like the real-life cousins are also heading for a match at The Biggest Party of the Summer. However, fans will have to wait until this Friday on SmackDown to confirm this.

It remains to be seen what else is up next for Roman Reigns and who will eventually dethrone The Tribal Chief.