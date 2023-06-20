37-year-old top star says WWE made a last-minute decision before match against Roman Reigns

World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins revealed that WWE made a last-minute decision regarding his entrance at the 2022 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

In January 2022, the Visionary challenged his former Shield teammate Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at Royal Rumble. Rollins surprisingly headed to the ring through the crowd under The Shield's music and dressed in his former Shield gear. The entrance seemingly surprised the Tribal Chief, who lost the bout via disqualification.

In an interview with Mail Sport's Alex McCarthy, Rollins revealed that using The Shield's entrance in his match against Reigns was a last-minute decision.

"Why didn't I bring the blonde streak back? I think the major reason was The Shield entrance was a very last-minute call. I am actually lucky the PPV itself was in St. Louis, which is a few hours' driving distance to my house, where all of my old stuff is stashed. Had we not been that close, I would never have been able to do that entrance as I just wasn't in proximity to get that gear. It was that last-minute, to the point where I had to have people secretly bring me The Shield gear in the back," he said.

TANISHQ @shivam_tanishq



#RoyalRumble Seth Rollins comes with the Shield theme . This 2022 Royal Rumble already becomes one of the best ever. Seth Rollins comes with the Shield theme . This 2022 Royal Rumble already becomes one of the best ever. #RoyalRumble https://t.co/J3UdBT3DjA

Seth Rollins claimed Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has been avoiding him for a year and a half. Check out the details here.

Seth Rollins does not want to be the same kind of champion as Roman Reigns in WWE

Since becoming world champion in 2020, Roman Reigns has defended his title against several superstars. However, the Tribal Chief does not compete at every Premium Live Event.

In his interview with Mail Sport's Alex McCarthy, Rollins disclosed that he does not want to be the same kind of champion as Reigns. Instead, he wants to defend his World Heavyweight Title regularly.

"Say what you will about Roman's championship reign, it's been chock full of incredible moments and great stories in the times he hasn't defended the title, most of them have been memorable and that's fantastic. But for me, it's not necessarily the way I want to be champion. I was a fan of the old champions growing up, the NWA champions that took the title around all the towns and defended it in every city. That's just what I grew up with, and that's what's part of being a champion," he said.

Seth Rollins revealed that he has reconciled with a five-time WWE Champion. Check out his comments here.

Who inspired Roman Reigns to get into the business? It's not his family! Natalya tells us here!

Poll : 0 votes